Lava La Rue Announces New EP & Shares Title Track 'Hi-Fidelity' Featuring Biig Piig

West London's Lava La Rue (they/them/he/she) returns with a huge new single "Hi-Fidelity" ft. Biig Piig, released via Marathon Artists. The single lands with the news of a hotly anticipated project on the horizon, the similarly titled Hi-Fidelity EP, slated for release on July 29th 2022.

Sonically, "Hi-Fidelity," the single, exudes the sound of West London. It fuses this recognizably Lava La Rue sound with the vibe and energy of the West Coast, from Ladbroke Grove via the Cali Hills. Speaking further on the single, Lava states:

"The name "High Fidelity" is a play on words between a musical transition from Lo-Fi (low fidelity) to songs to be played Hi-Fi and also infidelity."

"Hi-Fidelity" marks a special release for Lava La Rue as it features the Irish-haling, LA dwelling artist Biig Pigg - their history together history runs deep: these two childhood friends met and went to school together in West London, as they grew closer their mutual understanding and passion for the arts lead to them form Nine8, a London-based arts and music collective comprised of a range of musicians, rappers, artists and other creative individuals which continues to go from strength to strength. "Hi-Fidelity" will be the first single these two lifelong allies have released together as solo artists.

"Hi-Fidelity" lands hot on the heels of Lava's incredible Courage and Saya Gray-produced single, titled "Vest & Boxers." Following on from the Butter-Fly EP, Lava's 2022 music releases are a declaration of intent for what lies ahead. They've also announced a London headline show at the iconic Heaven - which will take place on September 29th. A chance for fans to see the Hi-Fidelity project and back catalogue in its element.

Without a doubt, one of the UK's most exciting artists, Lava's musical accolades far outweigh their young years. Butter-Fly showcased Lava's incredible dexterity as an artist - flitting between a honey-tinged vocal and trademark rap flow. A collection of queer love songs in various guises, Lava takes us on a journey of their sonic capabilities; from the 2021 dream-like intro "Magpie," through love ballad "Goofy Hearts Club" (which Lava performed as part of BBC introducing's live series), to the psychedelic pop of "Lift You Up" ft. Karma Kid. The stellar project even earnt Lava two nominations at the 2021 AIM Independent Music Awards, as well as a key performance moment.

A true creative, and multi-hyphenate talent, musician, singer and artist, It was only three years ago that Lava La Rue began a true journey of creative releases, with their debut single "Widdit" flooring critics. (A song that went on to feature on the coveted COLORS.) Since then, Lava's catalogue of music has accumulated millions of streams. The West London musician has seen themself collaborating with, and recognized by, the likes of Clash Magazine, NME, COLORS Berlin, Converse, The Tate, ELLE, Noisey, The Guardian, Dazed, British Vogue, i-D, Crack, Calvin Klein, Aries and more.

As the founding member of the creative group NiNE8, Lava has curated incredible projects across the worlds of art, music and fashion - perhaps most notably a show at Men's Fashion Week, and a TATE Modern "LATE" takeover.

An incredible live performer, Lava has performed across the festival circuit, internationally, as well as selling out their own tour, and even performing at The Royal Albert Hall. With co-signs from the likes of Clairo, Christine & The Queens, Jungle, 070 Shake, and more, Lava has even shared the stage with Damon Albarn.

Watch the new music video here: