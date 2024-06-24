Lauv to Embark on 'Lauv - One Night In' US Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-Platinum and chart-topping singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Lauv will embark on “Lauv - One Night In,” a 4-date special run of U.S. shows set for this Fall featuring special guest Alexander 23.

Kicking off on September 21st in Boston, Lauv will also bring his captivating live performance to New York City’s iconic Radio City Music Hall, as well as to Berkeley and Los Angeles on his “Lauv - One Night In” limited concert run. Artist presale access begins on Wednesday, June 26th @ 10am local and fans can sign up in advance for access on Lauv’s website HERE. General onsale begins this Thursday, June 27th, at 10am local time. Fans can purchase tickets HERE, and a full list of upcoming tour dates can be found below.

Upcoming Lauv Tour Dates

August 24 - Bangkok, Thailand - Summer Sonic Bangkok

September 21 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

September 23 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

September 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Love Letters Festival

October 2 - Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre

October 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Last year was a major touring year for Lauv, embarking on a run of sold-out shows across the globe. In addition to lively performances in countries across Asia, Europe, and Oceana, he also captivated crowds at festivals including Corona Capital in Mexico and Loveloud Festival in Salt Lake City, UT. Earlier this month, he concluded a run of shows in China, followed by a performance of two special sets at JazzFest in Seoul, South Korea. He will also be performing at Love Letters Festival in Salt Lake City, UT in September.

Earlier this year, Lauv released his new single “Potential.” The track marked the start of Lauv’s exciting new era, as well as his first release under his new partnership with global recording business AWAL. Last month, he joined forces with fellow pop icons Jeremy Zucker and Alexander 23 for the powerhouse collaboration of “Cozy.” Quickly becoming a fan-favorite, the three singers treated the Seoul JazzFest audience to its first live performance earlier this month.

Amassing over 14 billion global streams and earning over 18 million monthly Spotify listeners, Lauv has solidified himself as a true force in the pop landscape. His ability to transfix audiences continued beyond the stage and the small screen in 2023 as he was directly tapped to write and perform the original song, “Steal The Show” for Disney and Pixar’s Oscar-nominated animated feature Elemental. 2024 has already proven to be an exciting year in the global story of Lauv with a series of international hit collaborations, including “I Got You” with globally renowned K-Pop group TWICE and “Run Back To You” with Chinese multi-hyphenate Lay Zhang, teaming up with him for a the first-ever performance of the song in Seoul. With Billboard hailing his “brand of vulnerable, immaculately constructed pop,” Lauv continues to prove that he is a multi-talented trailblazer. Stay tuned for more from Lauv.

Photo Credit: Daniel Prakopcyk

Comments