Lauren Mia Shares New Single 'Sapiosensual'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-disciplinary artist and producer Lauren Mia ushers in a transformative new chapter with the launch of her record label Halcyon, unveiling the imprint's inaugural single "Sapiosensual" - a spiritual sonic journey exploring the depths of conscious connection. This venture marks a natural progression following a definitive year that saw Lauren's artistic trajectory intersect with one of electronic music's most established institutions - having made her Armada Music debut with the label's namesake single "Halcyon" to close out 2024.

"Sapiosensual" represents a rhythmic experimentation from Lauren's previous works, weaving a story of attraction that transcends the physical realm. The track channels sacred energy through its distinctive rhythmic patterns, exploring the intimate connection between conscious minds and souls. Drawing from the concept of sapiosexual attraction - the deep connection to intellect and consciousness beyond surface-level appearances - the production creates an ethereal soundtrack for spiritual and energetic intimacy.

Parallel to her studio endeavors, Lauren Mia's live performances across 2024 have demonstrated the practical application of her musical philosophy across prestigious venues including Brooklyn Mirage/Avant Gardner, Hi Ibiza, and Soho Garden. Her festival appearances at Zamna, About You Pangea, and Magic Break have further established her international presence, complemented by comprehensive tours throughout India, Europe, the United States, and an extensive Australasian circuit, concluding the year with a showstopping New Years Eve performance in Tulum, Mexico.



The launch of Halcyon Label and release of "Sapiosensual" follow a prolific period for Lauren Mia. Her Armada Electronic Elements debut "Halcyon" drew inspiration from Berlin's club culture and 90s rave aesthetics, while across 2024 she made her Insomniac Records debut with "Freedom" via their Interstellar Recordings imprint, delivered remixes for Mortiz Hofbauer on Boris Brejcha's Fckng Serious label and for Pretty Pink, and released her independent 'Spectral Reverie' EP. This string of releases built on the momentum of her late-2023 debut album ‘RE:BIRTH’ and its subsequent 10-track remix compilation featuring reimaginations from Alfa Romero, Aalson, SKALA, Anakim, Binaryh, and more.

Lauren Mia began her journey with music production in 2016, quickly establishing herself as an up-and-comer to watch in genres such as progressive house and melodic techno. The delivery of her debut album ‘RE:BIRTH’ in late 2023 was the culmination of what was already an impressive career. Prior to the album's release, Lauren travelled the world, bringing her divine feminine energy to stages at Tomorrowland, Steelyard, CRSSD Day One Festival, Day of the Deadmau5, and countless others in cities worldwide. She has performed alongside top talent in her field, including Adriatique, Mind Against, Kaskade, Stephan Bozdin, Agents Of Time, Fideles, AE:THER, Franky Wah, Cristoph, ADANA TWINS, Deadmau5, Adam Sellouk, Jeremy Olander, Sainte Vie, and more.

The establishment of Halcyon and release of "Sapiosensual" represent the logical progression of Lauren Mia's artistic development. This new chapter demonstrates her commitment to advancing electronic music's discourse while maintaining the authenticity that has characterized her work to date. Her trajectory to date exemplifies technical expertise in her craft, as well as a forward-thinking, next-generation approach to production. With each release and performance, she brings her divine feminine energy to the forefront of electronic music, challenging conventions and inspiring a new generation of artists.

Comments