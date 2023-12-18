Lauren Daigle's 'The Price Fund' Tops $1,000,000 in Non-profit Contributions for '23

Daigle has provided a way for fans to also participate and join her in The Price Fund's efforts by donating a portion of every concert ticket sold to the organization.

Dec. 18, 2023

GRAMMY Award winner and current two-time GRAMMY nominee Lauren Daigle, whose “The Price Fund” has provided over $3.5 million to charitable organizations since its inception in 2018, has closed out a record year with over $1 million in donations.

The contributions, 45 in all, include its partnerships with the Music Health Alliance and KultureCity, multiple music schools, and organizations such as and the Caring for Covenant Fund. These partnerships have served to establish a first of its kind combined senior healthcare program and fund designed specifically for music industry veterans and legacy music makers, make event venues across the US accessible through the installation and renovation of sensory rooms, and provide funds to schools which allow children the opportunity to learn through music and arts.

Daigle has provided a way for fans to also participate and join her in The Price Fund's efforts by donating a portion of every concert ticket sold to the organization. In 2023, over 255,000 people have attended Daigle's Kaleidoscope Tour.

“I formed the Price Fund to help make a positive impact in people's lives and remind them they are not alone,” shares Daigle. “I am so proud of the work that we have been able to do over the last year and that fans can also play such a huge part in joining the effort to make a difference in the world. I am overjoyed about what is to come and what we can accomplish together.”

Daigle founded The Price Fund to honor and memorialize her grandfather, Julian Price, who taught her how to love the world one relationship at a time. Designed to provide care for at-risk youth, children, and the elderly, The Price Fund, established in 2018, has expanded its mandate to support the arts with a goal to instill hope and love among people, no matter their background. 

The efforts have resulted in the distribution of nearly $3.5M to nonprofit organizations around the world. Additionally, Daigle's partnership with Child Fund, which provides assistance to children facing poverty in over 24 countries, has seen over 12,500 children sponsored via tour dates in 2023.

Daigle is a two-time Grammy, eight-time Billboard Music, four-time American Music, and twelve-time GMA Dove Music Award winner.  She's garnered over 5 billion streams and wowed crowds for years with sold-out US and international tours. In 2023, Daigle continues to cement her status as a modern vocal powerhouse with a huge global fanbase.

Since the release of her GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum-certified 2018 album Look Up Child, which included the 6x platinum-certified hit “You Say” and 2x platinum-certified “Rescue,” Daigle has been a mainstay on the Billboard charts.

Her recent Mike Elizondo-produced, 23-song, self-titled album's debut GRAMMY Nominated single, “Thank God I Do,” gave Daigle her 6th Billboard No. 1. In fact, the song sat atop the chart for 20+ weeks, making Daigle the only artist to have ever had a song top the charts for more than 20 weeks – twice. It's these accomplishments that seem to have consistently followed an artist whose musical thirst has yet to be quenched.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Cowart
 


