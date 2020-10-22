Lauren Alaina, Walker Hayes & 3 Doors Down Will Play at THE TUNIE AWARDS

Presented by Waffle House and TouchTunes.

Today, the first round of performers has been announced for the third annual Tunie Awards™, presented by Waffle House and TouchTunes. Lauren Alaina, Walker Hayes and 3 Doors Down will all perform their hits as part of the show, which will also feature appearances by Lynyrd Skynyrd and MercyMe. Streaming for free on November 15 at 7pm ET/4pm PT, the 2020 Tunie Awards will also make their debut on Stabal , the high-quality platform for live performance and on-demand content.

Since opening their doors back in 1955, Waffle House has been a place to celebrate great food, great friends and great music, including everything from the sweet country jams to the syrupy ballads that diners play on the TouchTunes Jukeboxes in every one of their restaurants. Each year, the Tunie Awards give a true taste of what diners are listening to as they celebrate the top music played in Waffle House restaurants across the country.

"Waffle House Customers have always enjoyed the unique opportunity to play their favorite songs on the jukeboxes while dining in our restaurants. It's what has enabled Waffle House to become the #1 operator of TouchTunes jukeboxes in the entire nation," said Nadine Gillespie, Waffle Records President. "The Tunie Awards were started as a way to celebrate our Customers' favorite songs and the artists that create them. We look forward to seeing you in our restaurants soon to get a little taste of that Waffle House experience, maybe served with a side of your favorite music."

The 2020 Tunie Awards will celebrate the favorites songs and Artists of Waffle House customers on Stabal.com, with winning artists accepting their awards and additional performances from some of the biggest names in music. Voting for the Tunie Awards is easy - diners and music fans alike can simply head to their local Waffle House, open the TouchTunes app, and play their favorite songs on the jukebox.

Waffle House knows how important music is to so many people and this year's show will also include a special "After Show Party" in partnership with Sweet Relief Musician's Fund to provide much-needed support to musicians and their teams across the country. For a minimum ticket donation of $3.00, fans will have access to additional exclusive performances from Tunie Awards artists and receive a 75% discount voucher for any Online Concert on Stabal.com, 10 TouchTunes Jukebox credits, 30% discount on Casemate products, and a free waffle coupon from Waffle House. ​

"We're beyond thrilled to team up with Waffle House and bring fans the 2020 Tunie Awards on Stabal," said Steve Odart, Stabal CEO and founder. "With the music industry hit especially hard this year, we look forward to celebrating these amazing artists while also raising funds through the 'After Show Party' benefitting Sweet Relief."

Additional information on the 2020 Tunie Awards and tickets to the After Party Show can be found on Stabal.com .

