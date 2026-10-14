Laurel to Release Album CRYING ON THE TENNIS COURT

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British singer, songwriter, and producer Laurel has announced her third studio album, CRYING ON THE TENNIS COURT, out January 22, 2027 via 3 Vultures Records. The artist recently shared the album's era-defining title track and its accompanying official music video, which was directed by Abby Wilson (Rose Gray, Bazzi) and shot over two days at Cobham Hall in Kent, UK. It follows the summer release of first single 'French Kiss.'

Notably, Laurel wrote, recorded, and produced CRYING ON THE TENNIS COURT entirely by herself. A coming-of-age record that sets the ache of growing up in the English suburbs against a love story steeped in the glamour and darkness of old English wealth, it marks the first full-length project she has produced on her own since her 2018 debut album DOGVIOLET.

'I wrote this album in the depths of feeling lost. Lost in my career, lost in life, unsure of who I was, where I was going,' says Laurel in a statement shared on socials. 'After seven years of not producing my own music, I sat back down alone, and it just all poured out. I dug deep, all the way to the beginning and everything that had made me Laurel thus far.'

What came out of those sessions was more tender than she expected. She describes the album as 'one hundred Laurels singing choir songs from my treehouse about missing England, and eternal heartbreaks, and playing Sims 2 in the suburbs.' 'Of all these hours producing and singing alone, I realised I was on a journey back to myself,' she says. 'So this is me, without the pretenses. Music for crying and healing.'

Up next, Laurel has teamed up with Australian DJ and producer FISHER for a new collaboration, 'Staring At The Sun,' set for release this Friday, October 16.

Laurel will play intimate one-off shows in Los Angeles, CA and London, UK ahead of the album's release and 2027 touring plans. She will bring her live show to Permanent Records Roadhouse in LA on October 28, followed by The Waiting Room in London on November 5, which instantly sold out. Visit classiclaurel.com for more information.

About Laurel

Laurel is a British artist whose emotive vocals and self-produced records have built a global catalogue of over 340 million streams. She first emerged last decade, when her single 'Next Time' spread like wildfire through tastemakers and fans alike. She went on to release a series of acclaimed EPs, followed by her 2018 debut album DOGVIOLET and 2024's PALPITATIONS. Her work has drawn support from outlets including Vogue, The New York Times, British GQ, i-D, ELLE, Numéro, The Observer, The Sunday Times, Clash, and DIY. On the road, she has sold out shows across the globe, from North America to Australia. She has supported acts including Flume, MØ, and MUNA and has played festival stages including Coachella, Radio 1's Big Weekend, Latitude, and Frequency. Her third album, CRYING ON THE TENNIS COURT, is set for release in 2027 and is her most personal body of work to-date. A coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of growing up in England, the album showcases Laurel as a true world-building, generational songwriter all her own.

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