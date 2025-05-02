Latin Superstar Ozuna to Embark on 2025 European Summer Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



2x Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum, Latin superstar Ozuna has officially announced his highly anticipated 2025 European Summer Tour, marking his first tour run since 2022.

Running from June 20 through July 26, the 16-date tour will touch down in major market arenas and festival stages across Europe including Unipol Arena, to Puro Latino Fest 2025, Morrina Festival, Granca Festival, Iconica Santalucia Sevilla Fest 2025 – BigSound, and Farra World. Tickets are available for purchase HERE.

The tour kicks off on June 20 in Milan, before making its way through Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the Canary Islands, bringing Ozuna’s dynamic lyricism, high-energy performances and chart-topping hits, including his latest hit single "La Nena," to devoted fans across the continent. With a new album on the way, this tour solidifies Ozuna as a dominant force in the Latin music landscape.

EUROPE TOUR DATES:

June 20, 2025 – Milan, Italy – Parco de la Musica de Milano

June 21, 2025 – Bologna, Italy – Casalecchio di Reno

June 22, 2025 – Naples, Italy – Ex Base NATO

June 24, 2025 – Ibiza, Spain – Ushuaïa

June 26, 2025 – Logroño, Spain – Holika Festival

June 27, 2025 – Zurich, Switzerland – Reggaeton Night

June 28, 2025 – Madrid, Spain – Puro Latino Madrid

June 28, 2025 – Valencia, Spain – Bigsound

June 29, 2025 – Seville, Spain – Icónica Sevilla

July 4, 2025 – Canary Islands, Spain – Granca Live Fest

July 5, 2025 – Tenerife, Spain – Farra World

July 6, 2025 – Fuengirola, Spain – Marenostrum

July 20, 2025 – Porto, Portugal – MEO Mares Vivas

July 25, 2025 – Cádiz, Spain – Puro Latino Cádiz

July 26, 2025 – A Coruña, Spain – Morriña Fest

This news comes fresh off the release of his latest breezy hit summer single and music video for "La Nena” and his guest appearance with Justin LaBoy on his #RESPECTFULLY podcast. Ozuna continues to solidify his position as one of the most in-demand Latin artists right now, also recently teasing an upcoming collaboration with Cardi B. Fans are also eagerly awaiting Odisea, his upcoming biopic directed by Alexis Morante, as an in-depth powerful display of his life story. He’s set to headline this year at major Latin music festivals like Holika, Granca Live Fest, and Morriña continuing his international run and showcasing his impact as a top global artist.

About Ozuna

Ozuna is a multi-award-winning Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, and global Latin music icon known for his ability to seamlessly blend reggaeton, Latin trap, and Afro-Caribbean influences. Since his breakthrough, he has continually pushed musical boundaries, introducing Afrobeat elements to the Latin market and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the industry. His 2022 EP Afro marked a defining moment in his career, featuring artists like Omah Lay and Davido, while his contribution to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack showcased his versatility on the world stage. With a track record of innovative collaborations and an unwavering commitment to evolving his sound, Ozuna remains one of the most influential and versatile artists in Latin music today.

Comments