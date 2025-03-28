Last Dinosaurs Share 'Yumeno Garden Alternative Versions' EP 　​  ​ 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh off a successful headline run through Singapore, Japan, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia, as well as multiple SOLD OUT shows on their North America tour, high-energy indie rock trio Last Dinosaurs are gearing up for their Latin America headline debut.

To celebrate the inaugural dates and the vinyl repress of their beloved 2018 album Yumeno Garden, the Dinos have shared the Yumeno Garden Alternative Versions EP. This special release features exciting collaborations with some of their favorite artists from Latin America and Southeast Asia, offering a fresh take on classic songs.

From Indonesian indie darlings Grrrl Gang on “Eleven” to Argentinan psych rockers Isla De Caras on “Italo Disco,” Last Dinosaurs give fans exciting new versions of their setlist staples with a global twist.

The boys kick off their run south of the border tomorrow in Mexico City at Forio Indie Rocks! in front of a SOLD-OUT crowd! Then they’ll head to Lima, Peru, at the Teatro Legua, Buenos Aires, Argentina, at Club Central Bula, Saõ Paolo, Brazil, at Jai Club, and Santiago, Chile, at Club Ambar. Find the full list of dates below, and for ticketing information, visit: https://www.lastdinosaurs.com/tour.

ABOUT LAST DINOSAURS:

Despite coming up in Australia, indie rock band Last Dinosaurs are an international enterprise and have the track record to prove it. Brothers Lachlan and Sean Caskey, along with Michael Sloane, have played sold-out headlining shows and festivals across the US, UK, Europe, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Australia. The success of studio albums In a Million Years, Wellness, Yumeno Garden, From Mexico With Love, and KYORYU have taken them around the world and back, playing notable festivals like Lollapalooza, Corona Capital, All Things Go Festival, and more alongside artists like Florence + the Machine, Bad Suns, Foals, Matt & Kim, Foster the People, Vacations, and more.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Mar 29 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks!

SOUTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Apr 01 – Lima, Peru @ Teatro Legua (VENUE UPGRADED)

Apr 03 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Bula

Apr 04 – Sao Paolo, Brazil @ Jai Club

Apr 05 – Santiago, Chile @ Club Ambar

Photo Credit: Keaidkumchai Tongpai

