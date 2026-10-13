Las Posadas Holiday Tour to Launch December 16 Across Texas

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William Beckmann, a Texas-bred Mexican-American singer, songwriter, and guitarist, will bring the warmth and spirit of the holiday season back home this December with his fifth annual LAS POSADAS HOLIDAY TOUR, an intimate, one-of-a-kind holiday tradition. Launching December 16 at Dallas' Majestic Theater, the four-date run will find Beckmann blending holiday classics, Spanish favorites and select originals alongside a specially assembled band featuring a horn section.

Named after the Latin American custom, Las Posadas celebrates the spirit of community and hospitality and has become a cherished annual experience for Beckmann and his fans. Extending that spirit beyond the stage, all proceeds from the VIP Experience will be donated to non-profit children's shelter OMNIA Casa Infantil and the Del Rio Chamber Foundation, which supports community programs in Beckmann's hometown. Tickets and VIP packages go on sale Friday, October 16th at 10am CT at https://www.williambeckmann.com/.

'The Las Posadas Tour has become a tradition of mine over the last five years. It's me in a tuxedo, performing a mix of Christmas songs and selections from the Great American Songbook. There's always been a charitable element to these shows, and this year, I'm proud to support The Del Rio Chamber Foundation and OMNIA Casa Infantil, a nonprofit in my hometown that helps provide school supplies and everyday necessities for children in need. A close friend of my family is deeply involved with the organization, which makes supporting their work especially meaningful to me,' Beckmann says. 'We'll have four shows across Texas this year, and I'm looking forward to carrying on the tradition.'

LAS POSADAS HOLIDAY TOUR Dates:

12/16 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theater

12/17 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

12/18 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

12/19 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

Fresh off supporting Kacey Musgraves on her Middle of Nowhere Tour this weekend and Tucker Wetmore's The Brunette World Tour, Beckmann has been named one of 'Music City's most intriguing emerging acts' (All Country News). Fans can next experience his 'timeless, sophisticated swagger' (Dallas Observer) with his own headlining dates which resume this weekend with upcoming stops in Corpus Christi (10/16), College Station (11/5) and Alpine, TX (11/13).

Building an ardent audience, gathering tens of millions of streams, and receiving acclaim from Billboard, American Songwriter, and more, Beckmann confidently steps into the spotlight with new music for Gatsby Records/MCA, beginning with the transfixing 'You Only Love To Break My Heart.' Pairing his 'sexy baritone border magic' (Cowboys & Indians Magazine) with salsa percussion, fluttering Mexican instrumentation, and a saucy six-string lead, 'Beckmann is developing something undeniably distinctive' (Country Central) with the Latin-style groove as he premieres a 'pop-meets-country-noir, bold new sound' (PopCrave).

The details make a difference for William Beckmann. Rather than gloss over the little things, he accentuates them. He'll replicate a whisper from one lover to another through his rich baritone, embody the sting of seeing an ex's engagement ring in an open-hearted couplet, or hold on to a gentle kiss goodbye with a seemingly endless vibrato. An old-school hopeless romantic, a dyed-in-the-wool Southern gentleman, the Texas-bred Mexican-American singer, songwriter, and guitarist threads together a striking patchwork of Americana, alternative, country, Latin, and dark balladry delivered through his heart-melting lilt.

Following the song that started it all, 'Someday,' the Del Rio-born artist hit the ground running. He captivated listeners with independent releases Faded Memories, Here's To You. Here's To Me and Live From Cheatham Street EP before his major label debut Whiskey Lies & Alibis in 2025. Hailed by OnesToWatch as 'a collection of songs that feel both timeless and deeply personal,' the latter illuminated his versatility with a fan favorite Spanish-language cover of Pepe Aguilar's 'Por Mujeres Como Tú.' Atwood Magazine marveled at his 'voice that doesn't try too hard to impress – it just feels real.' After collaborating on 'Nothin' For Christmas,' he teamed up a second time last year with Carter Faith for 'Lay Your Heartache Onto Mine,' a track that appeared on the Paramount+ Landman Official Soundtrack Album Landman (Volume II).

For more information on new music and for a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit WilliamBeckmann.com.

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