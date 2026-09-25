William Beckmann Releases Latin-Infused Track You Only Love To Break My Heart

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William Beckmann is a Texas-bred Mexican-American singer, songwriter, and guitarist threading together a striking patchwork of Americana, alternative, country, Latin, and dark balladry delivered through his heart-melting lilt. With today's release via Gatsby Records/MCA, 'You Only Love To Break My Heart' captures the beauty and dysfunction of a one-sided romance, where heartbreak becomes as irresistible as love itself. Co-written alongside Jessie Jo Dillion and producer Konrad Snyder (Kacey Musgraves, Noah Kahan, Leon Bridges), the track features his 'smooth, burnished baritone' (Billboard) against lightly strummed chords that heat up with a Latin-style groove propelled by salsa percussion, fluttering Mexican instrumentation, and a saucy six-string lead.

'This guy is head-over-heels for a girl who knows it and takes advantage of him,' Beckmann explains. 'She makes him think she loves him, but she's playing games. The character is okay with it in a weird and messed-up way. Personally, I've experienced a situation where I thought a girl was way more into me than she actually was. When I hear 'You Only Love To Break My Heart,' I can picture Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas in Desperado. It's sexy, cool, and vulnerable. I'm excited that we're finally able to share this one.'

Bringing the song's passion and heartbreak to life, the 'You Only Love To Break My Heart' music video unfolds like a faded romantic memory. Beckmann performs against rich red backdrops, dramatic shadows and vintage film effects that evoke a timeless, dreamlike quality before gradually returning to a stripped-back studio setting.

Beckmann is currently on the road and will continue to bring his 'intimate and unforgettable' (Stage Right Secrets) live show to venues across the country, including tonight at New York City's Mercury Lounge. In addition to packing houses as a headliner and receiving invitations to support everyone from Tucker Wetmore to Kacey Musgraves, whom he'll join next month for multiple stops on her Middle of Nowhere Tour.

The details make a difference for Beckmann. Rather than gloss over the little things, he accentuates them. He'll replicate a whisper from one lover to another through his rich baritone, embody the sting of seeing an ex's engagement ring in an open-hearted couplet, or hold on to a gentle kiss goodbye with a seemingly endless vibrato. Following the song that started it all, 'Someday,' the Del Rio-born artist hit the ground running. He captivated listeners with independent releases Faded Memories, Here's To You. Here's To Me and Live From Cheatham Street EP before his major label debut Whiskey Lies & Alibis in 2025. Hailed by OnesToWatch as 'a collection of songs that feel both timeless and deeply personal,' Whiskey Lies & Alibis illuminated his versatility with a fan favorite Spanish-language cover of Pepe Aguilar's 'Por Mujeres Como Tú.' Atwood Magazine marveled at his 'voice that doesn't try too hard to impress – it just feels real.'

After collaborating on 'Nothin' For Christmas,' he teamed up a second time last year with Carter Faith for 'Lay Your Heartache Onto Mine,' a track that appeared on the Paramount+ Landman Official Soundtrack Album Landman (Volume II). Building an ardent audience, gathering tens of millions of streams, and receiving acclaim from Billboard, American Songwriter, and more, he confidently steps into the spotlight with new music for Gatsby Records/MCA.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 10 Hrs 30 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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