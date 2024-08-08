Lark Soars to New Heights With Empowering New Single 'Stars'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Australian pop artist Lark has released her upbeat new single “Stars.” Overcoming existential challenges, Lark discusses staying true to her passions in this uplifting, buoyant track. “Stars” is now available on all streaming platforms.

With retro synths and a rousing tempo, Lark bursts out of her funk to move toward the journey she’s been dreaming of. "I was going through a bit of a hard time, and I felt like I was just working the daily grind and trying to get ahead when all I really wanted to do was work on my music,” Lark explains. “I wrote this song to myself as a wake-up call to snap out of it, refocus on what fills my soul, and get out there and do it. My producer, Jono, and I finished the production in record time, it flowed so easily. This song is a whole vibe, and it makes me so happy and inspired!" Lark uses the imagery of space and the stars to symbolize the vastness of her aspirations and the limitless possibilities of her dreams. The celestial theme in her music evokes a sense of wonder and inspiration, encouraging listeners to reach for the stars and pursue their own goals without limits. Lark explodes from her contrasting bridge to show her readiness to break free from the shackles of the traditional 9 to 5 work life. Expertly crafted, this song was produced by Jono Fernandez, known for his projects with Sia and Morgan Page.

Lark is a bold and dynamic indie-pop artist from Australia whose distinctive style draws inspiration from the icons of her formative years. Influenced by the daring spirit of 1984 Madonna, the glamour and attitude of KISS, and the catchy melodies of Swedish pop, Lark's music is a vibrant blend of these elements. With extensive experience on the live music circuit, she has honed her skills performing on stages around the world and has opened for legendary artists such as BB King, Johnny Johnson, and Men at Work. Lark's career took off with the release of seven singles, three of which rapidly climbed to the #1 spot on both the World Indie Music Charts and the Euro Indie Music Chart, the latter holding a strong position on both charts for over five months.

Comments