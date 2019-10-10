Lana Del Rey Announces Next U.S. Leg Of Her NORMAN ROCKWELL! TOUR
Following a complete sell out of her initial dates, Lana Del Rey has announced the next U.S. leg of her 'Norman fing Rockwell Tour' with an additional run of shows across the U.S. this fall. Produced by Live Nation, the additional eleven-city outing will kick off November 3rd in Albuquerque, New Mexico and make stops in Denver, Chicago, and more, before wrapping November 19th in Nashville Tennessee. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 11th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
Lana's sixth studio album 'Norman fing Rockwell' was released this past August to high praises, with Pitchfork calling her "One of America's greatest living songwriters." The highly anticipated album includes songs such as 'Venice Bitch,' 'Mariners Apartment Complex,' and her hit cover of Sublime's 'Doin' Time'.
Lana Del Rey 2019 U.S. Tour Dates:
Sun Nov 03 Albuquerque, NM Kiva Auditorium
Mon Nov 04 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre
Wed Nov 06 Sioux Falls, SD The District
Fri Nov 08 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sun Nov 10 Des Moines, IA Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center Ballroom
Mon Nov 11 Madison, WI The Sylvee
Wed Nov 13 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theatre
Thu Nov 14 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater
Sat Nov 16 Wichita, KS The Cotillion
Sun Nov 17 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion
Tue Nov 19 Nashville, TN Municipal Auditorium