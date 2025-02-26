Laibach Share 'Fedayeen' From New Original Symphonic Work 'Alamut'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Laibach and A/POLITICAL have announced details of Alamut, an original symphonic work by the Slovenian collective, composed in collaboration with Iranian composers Idin Samimi Mofakham, and Nima A. Rowshan. Alamut will be released on double vinyl, double CD box set (both with extensive sleeve notes) and digitally via Mute on May 9, 2025.

The album, which launches with “Fedayeen”, takes inspiration from Alamut (1938), the telling of a story from eleventh century Persia by Slovenian writer Vladimir Bartol about martyrdom and the Cult of Personalities that went on to inspire the video game series Assassin’s Creed.

The book’s central character is Hassan-i Sabbāh, the charismatic religious and political leader of the Nizari Ismailis who founded the mysterious military formation known as the Assassins. Hassan-i Sabbāh was a self-proclaimed prophet who led a holy war against the Seljuk Empire from his eyrie – the castle of Alamut. Bartol’s novel - known for its maxim “Nothing is true, everything is permitted” - examines the mechanisms of propaganda at a time when their author was witnessing, first hand, the rise of Fascism in Trieste (Italy).

In Laibach’s 9-track retelling of Alamut, these ideas of radical nihilism are interwoven with the classical Persian poetry of Omar Khayyam, while the sensual verses of Mahsati Ganjavi blend with minimalist orchestral colors derived from the Iranian tradition. Hassan-i Sabbāh’s propaganda mechanisms echo in the industrial principle of the workings of the orchestra and Laibach’s unique sound.

The album was recorded at the concert in Križanke Outdoor Theatre, Monastery of the Holy Cross, Ljubljana, by Laibach and the RTV Slovenia Symphony Orchestra, conducted by the Iranian conductor Navid Gohari. Laibach’s firm belief that “cultural and political differences in these complex times must be overcome through a profoundly open cooperation, against all odds” meant that the production was expected to premiere in Tehran, but the current political climate has so far prohibited this. Instead, they invited the Human-Voice Ensemble vocal group from Tehran, who worked alongside two Slovenian ensembles: the Gallina Vocal Group, and AccordiOna, a 60-piece accordion orchestra.

Alamut was composed by Luka Jamnik (Laibach), Idin Samimi Mofakham, and Nima A. Rowshan.

Laibach continue their Opus Dei Revisited tour - which will feature their recent interpretation of Foreigner’s “I Want To Know What Love Is” - with a series of dates.

LAIBACH – OPUS DEI TOUR 2025:

2/27/2025 - Lausanne, Les Docks, CH

2/28/2025 – Bologna, Link, IT

3/1/2025 - Nova Gorica, SNG Nova Gorica, SI

3/4/2025 - Skopje, Macedonian Philharmonic, MK

3/5/2025 - Athens, Gazarte, GR

3/6/2025 - Sofia, Pirotska 5, BG

3/7/2025 - Bucharest, Quantic Club, RO

3/8/2025 - Beograd, Dom Omladine, RS

3/14/2025 - Celje, SLG Celje SI

3/21/2025 - Maribor, Narodni dom, SI

4/5/2025 - Sarajevo, Dom mladih, BA

Photo credit: Valter Leban

Comments