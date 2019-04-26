Ladyfag's LadyLand Returns for Its Second Year

Ladyfag's LadyLand returns for its sophomore year, taking place at the Brooklyn Mirage on June 28 and June 29 in celebration of the first World Pride to be hosted in the US. Headliners include The Gossip and Honey Dijon, with sets from a diverse selection of established and up-and-coming artists, from drag icons to house musicians to performance artists to rappers, Ladyfag's curation is spectacularly dynamic. The first wave of performers announced for Friday night includes Jayda G., Octo Octa, Clara 3000, V?X, Katie Rex, Bottoms, and Jacob Meehan, while Saturday night's lineup includes Mykki Blanco, VioletChachki, Allie X, Coi Leray, Total Freedom, Michael Magnan and Mistervacation. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks. Pre-sale tickets are on sale today, April 26th, at 2 pm EST while General Admission tickets will go on sale May 1st via https://www.ladylandfestival.com/.

Chicago-born, New York-based Honey Dijon will spin one of her legendary PRIDE sets on Friday night. The vinyl-lover's sets are known for their strong programming, passion and integrity, fusing the bump of Chicago with more classic New York sounds and other European influences. The art of the mix itself is also very important to Honey as anyone who has witnessed her play can testify about her deft mixing skills and the way she dexterously flows between house or techno with a warm, hypnotic feel.

A month ago, the Gossip announced their first tour in 7 years. LadyLand is thrilled to host the kick-off show of the tour, which also celebrates the 10 years anniversary of the trio's iconic album Music for Men. The performance will take place inside the Mirage on Saturday night.

Ladyfag, the mind behind Holy Mountain, Battle Hymn, 11:11, and Shade, to name a few, has been dubbed "a nightlife sorceress" by the New York Times and"the woman saving New York nightlife" by Paper Magazine. She is known for producing afterparties for some of the most renowned fashion brands in the world, all while helping to keep New York busy dancing. New York City's "reigning queen of nightlife" (according to Vogue) took the party outside last year for her first festival: LadyLand. This year she's bringing it back for two days at NYC World Pride!





