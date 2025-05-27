Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, & More Win 2025 American Music Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night, Billie Eilish dominated at the 2025 American Music Awards, winning in all seven categories in which she was nominated, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, and Favorite Pop Song.

The star-studded celebration kicked off summer with host Jennifer Lopez from the all-new luxury resort Fontainebleau Las Vegas, airing live coast to coast at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Notable winners included Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, who shared the awards for Favorite Music Video and Collaboration of the Year, and each took home one of their own – Bruno for Favorite Male Pop Artist and Gaga for Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist. Beyoncé took home two awards for Favorite Female Country Arist and Favorite Country Album, marking the first time the 11-time AMA winner has been recognized in the country music category.

Post Malone, Gracie Abrams, Eminem, & Doechii also took home awards at the ceremony, which featured performances by Reneé Rapp, Gloria Estefan, Blake Shelton, Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson, and Gwen Stefani. Presenters throughout the night included Alix Earle, Ciara, Dan + Shay, Jake Shane, Jon Batiste, Jordan Chiles, Kai Cenat, Megan Moroney, Nikki Glaser, Shaboozey, Tasha Smith, Tiffany Haddish, Wayne Brady, Zac Brown and more.

The 2025 American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans. Nominees are based on key fan interactions – as reflected on the Billboard charts – including streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay and tour grosses. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and Luminate, the entertainment industry’s most trusted data partner, and cover the data tracking eligibility period of March 22, 2024, through March 20, 2025.

The 2025 American Music Awards are now streaming on Paramount+. Take a look at the full list of winners below!

2025 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS

Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish

New Artist of the Year: Gracie Abrams

Album of the Year: Billie Eilish “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”

Song of the Year: Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”

Favorite Touring Artist: Billie Eilish

Favorite Music Video: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With a Smile”

Favorite Male Pop Artist: Bruno Mars

Favorite Female Pop Artist: Billie Eilish

Favorite Pop Album: Billie Eilish “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”

Favorite Pop Song: Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”

Favorite Male Country Artist: Post Malone

Favorite Female Country Artist: Beyoncé

Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay

Favorite Country Album: Beyoncé “COWBOY CARTER”

Favorite Country Song: Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Eminem

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Eminem “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)”

Favorite Hip-Hop Song: Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”

Favorite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&B Artist: SZA

Favorite R&B Album: The Weeknd “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Favorite R&B Song: SZA “Saturn”

Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite Female Latin Artist: Becky G

Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”

Favorite Latin Song: Shakira “Soltera”

Favorite Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Rock Album: Twenty One Pilots “Clancy”

Favorite Rock Song: Linkin Park “The Emptiness Machine”

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Favorite Soundtrack: Arcane League of Legends: Season 2

Favorite Afrobeats Artist: Tyla

Favorite K-Pop Artist: RM

Collaboration of the Year: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”

Social Song of the Year: Doechii “Anxiety”

