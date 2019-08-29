Ladies of Soul Rule September with Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, Oleta Adams, Jody Watley and Many More at Blue Note

September brings some of music's most iconic female performers including Motown stars Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, Lady of Soul Oleta Adams and '80s icon Jody Watley. Local artists include the Honolulu Jazz Quartet, Henry Kapono presenting his Artist 2 Artist Concert Series featuring Blayne Asing, Elijah Sky and Mike Lewis's 2nd Annual Tribute to the Great City of New York. The Blue Note Comedy Series continues with comedian Esther Ku and '90s Alternative super group 10,000 Maniacs makes their Blue Note debut. We're celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Eddie Ortiz & Son Caribe and Yvette Moore presents a tribute to Gloria Estefan. Stef Mariani's invites you to her album release celebration of "Highway of Love" and local favorites Good Foot Hawaii! take the stage. The Hawaii News Now Jazz Legends Series continues with Keiko Matsui and Lightnin' Larry Dupio presents an eclectic night of traditional and original Big Island blues. Willie K returns, electric blues guitar powerhouse Robben Ford takes the stage and the month rounds out with singer-songwriter Jon McLaughlin.

A 15% kama'aina discount is available to residents for most shows. This is available online with code MAHALO15, as well as in person at the Box Office. Parking is validated at the OHANA East Hotel for $6 for four hours and at the Outrigger Waikiki for $15 for four hours valet.

The full September Blue Note Hawaii lineup includes:

Martha Reeves and the Vandellas

August 30 - September 1

Tickets: VIP $65, Table Seating & Bar Area $45

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

It's been more than 50 years since Martha Reeves first boarded that rented bus along with the likes of The Miracles, Stevie Wonder, the Supremes and Marvin Gaye on the first Motown Review. She and her backup group, the Vandellas, sang behind Marvin and soon hit the charts with their own trifecta: "Come and Get These Memories," "Love is Like a Heat Wave" and "Quicksand." Over the next decade, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas would be a constant presence on the music charts, as well as on television and top venues across the U.S. and abroad.

Oleta Adams

September 5 & 6

Tickets: VIP $55, General Admission $35

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

Oleta Adams has inspired a growing legion of fans in the U.S. and Europe with journeys of the heart via songs that draw deeply from her roots in gospel, while crossing effortlessly into the realms of soul, R&B, urban and popular music. Her success, nurtured by worldwide tours has been solidified by four GRAMMY® nominations and a seemingly bottomless well of creative energy. With eight album releases, worldwide acclaim and over two-and-a-half million albums sold, Oleta's musical odyssey continues-spiritually and creatively.

94.7 KUMU Presents

Jody Watley - Unplugged

September 7

Tickets: Premium $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

GRAMMY® winner, multi-platinum singer-songwriter, producer, independent label owner and style icon, Jody Watley, is one of the architects of 21st century pop, R&B and dance music. Listed in 2018 as one of Billboard Magazine's Top 60 Female Artists of All time, Jody brings her greatest hits and eclectic repertoire of R&B/pop, dance and jazz to the intimate setting of the Blue Note Hawaii for a special "Jody Watley: Unplugged" concert experience.

Honolulu Jazz Quartet: Hits From The '60s & '70s

September 8

Tickets: VIP $45, Premium $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

The Honolulu Jazz Quartet is a logical progression in the great tradition of post-bop jazz in Hawaii. The band was founded in 2001 by bassist John Kolivas with the intent of bringing four like-minded musicians together to create a consistent, indelible sound. The quartet will showcase jazz classics from the sixties and seventies during their return to Blue Note Hawaii.

Henry Kapono Presents Artist 2 Artist Concert Series: Featuring Blayne Asing

In Parntership with the Hawaiian 105 Concert Series

September 10

Tickets: VIP Booths + M&G $275, VIP Seating M&G $65, VIP Seat $45, Table & Booth Seating $35, Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 7:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM

The 2019 Artist 2 Artist Series continues featuring some of Hawaii's most iconic musicians and rising young stars. GRAMMY® Award Nominee Henry Kapono opens each show with his own classic hits, then talks story one-on-one with the featured artist, "deconstructing" their career as only one artist to another can do. Featured guest is the winner of the 2017 "Most Promising Artist" Nā Hōkū Hanohano award, Blayne Asing.

Elijah Sky

September 11

Tickets: VIP $45, Premium $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

Singer, songwriter and multi-talented instrumentalist Elijah Sky released his first solo album, "Heart Over Hype," in September 2018. Prior to embarking upon a solo career in the islands, Elijah lived in Arcata, CA, where he sang with a band called The Dubbadubs for almost four years. The Dubbadubs have opened for artists like Black Uhuru, Alborosie and Fortunate Youth, and played at Reggae on The River in 2016. Now back in his home state, Elijah has embarked on a solo career and focusing on a reggae sound distinctive to the islands.

Mike Lewis's 2nd Annual Tribute to the Great City of New York

September 12

Tickets: VIP $45, Premium $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

New York trumpeter Mike Lewis and friends present their second annual Big Apple-themed night, featuring tunes like "New York State of Mind," "New York, New York," "Autumn in New York" and "On Broadway."



Mike Lewis has spent substantial time performing in Polynesia and the tri-state New York area. Mike Lewis has recently moved back to Hawaii after touring and recording with Buddy Rich, Sarah Vaughn, Sammy Davis, Wynton Marsalis, Sonny and Cher, Billy Joel, Natalie Cole, Rosemary Clooney, The Temptations, Tony Bennett, Gladys Knight, and Bruno Mars.

ALT 105.9 Presents

Esther Ku

September 13

Tickets: Premium $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

Esther Ku is an internationally touring Korean-American stand-up comedian originally from Chicago. You may know her from NBC's "Last Comic Standing," MTV's" Girl Code," Nick Cannon's "Wild'n Out" on MTV2, Comedy Central's "@Midnight," "The Jack & Triumph Show," "Family Guy" or "The Jim Gaffigan Show." You can watch her hosting the 2019 AVN Awards on Showtime and all-female sketch show "Sorry Not Sorry" on go90. She now travels the world entertaining audiences with her bratty charm and her infamous maniacal laugh.

10,000 Maniacs

September 14-15

Tickets: Premium $55, Loge Seating & Bar Area $45

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

10,000 Maniacs has a lot in common with Jamestown, New York, the city that spawned them back in 1981. Both are honest and hardworking, a step outside the mainstream and both possess a bit of magic. The band has covered plenty of ground in its 35-plus years, from cult-herodom to international stardom, to their current status as a cornerstone alternative band. But the sound and spirit of 10,000 Maniacs remains consistent. The live shows embrace their entire catalogue, and the lineup is still anchored by four of the six original members.

Eddie Ortiz & Son Caribe: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

September 16

Tickets: VIP $45, Premium $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 7:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM

Eddie Ortiz and the Son Caribe Band return to Blue Note to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The Son Caribe Band is Hawaii's band of choice for live Latin music. They have performed alongside and opened concerts for almost every major Latin music event since 2000. Son Caribe has frequently been called upon to perform internationally throughout the Far East, with performance tours in Japan, Korea and the Philippines.

Yvette Moore Presents A Tribute to Gloria Estefan

September 17

Tickets: VIP $45, Premium $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

Yvette Moore, singer-songwriter born and raised in Hawai'i, has been twice nominated for "Best Female Vocalist" at the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards and has received several GRAMMY® Award nominations. Formally trained in opera, multi jazz styles and contemporary styles, Yvette has been performing in Hawaii for over 25 years. For this event she will be presenting a tribute to Latin singer-songwriter Gloria Estefan.

Stef Mariani "Highway of Love" Album Release Celebration

Featuring Special Guest Sean Cleland

September 18

Tickets: Tables & Booth Seating $35, Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

Stef Mariani is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning recording artist who delivers sensitive folk melodies and driven lyrics that come together to form her unique straight from the heart sound. Born to Northern California based folk singer songwriter Carolyn Haley-Murray, her biggest musical influence comes from her family. Stef finds her inspiration in artists like Kate Wolf, Crosby Stills & Nash and Joni Mitchell. Her goal is to uplift the spirits of people so they can feel hope in a tough world.

Good Foot Hawaii!

September 19

Tickets: VIP $45, Premium $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

Good Foot was formed in 2013 and quickly generated excitement among live music fans in the Honolulu club scene. Good Foot takes its name from the James Brown song and is a true collaboration of 8 musicians mining the rich transatlantic exchange of musical expressions that have migrated from West Africa to North America, back to West Africa and back again in an ongoing conversation that has given us jazz, funk, soul, Afro beat and much more. Good Foot creates original music influenced by these abundant treasures, as well as interpreting the classics, rare grooves, and new gems from our contemporaries who share our love for this music. The band works hard to deliver tight, high-energy performances that set mind and body in motion.

Hawaii News Now Jazz Legends Series: Keiko Matsui

September 20-22

Tickets: Premium $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

In the words of Duke Ellington, Keiko Matsui is "beyond category." The courageous, spiritually-driven and consummate artist who enjoyed the distinction of being an invited guest and performer at the second International Jazz Day, transcends boundaries. Her unique melting pot of musical influences have garnered her a devout international following. Matsui has worked alongside the best including Miles Davis, Stevie Wonder, Hugh Masakela and Bob James.

Lightnin' Larry Dupio Presents An Eclectic Night of Tradition and Original Big Island Blues

September 23

Tickets: VIP $45, Premium $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

Influenced by blues-guitar masters like BB King, Muddy Waters, Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughn and Carlos Santana, Larry Dupio emerges with a style all his own. His soon to be released seventh album, "Love And Lightnin'" comes after winning the coveted 2019 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for the Best Rock Album of the Year. Tasked by Muddy Waters himself, Larry promises to "Keep the blues alive" Monday, September 23rd, with an eclectic night of traditional and original blues.

Willie K

September 24

Tickets: Tables & Booth Seating $45, Bar Area $30

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

The Hawaiian phenomenon Willie K is undoubtedly the only artist in the world who can go into an Irish pub in the middle of Maui and play anything from indigenous acoustic Hawaiian music to jazz, reggae, rock, country and even opera-and not only get away with it, but leave everyone within earshot slack-jawed in astonishment.

Robben Ford

September 25 & 26

Tickets: Premium $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

Robben Ford is one of the premier electric guitarists today, particularly known for his blues playing, as well as his ability to be comfortable in a variety of musical contexts. A five-time GRAMMY® nominee, he has played with artists as diverse as Joni Mitchell, Jimmy Witherspoon, Miles Davis, George Harrison, Phil Lesh, Bonnie Raitt, Michael McDonald, Bob Dylan, John Mayall, Greg Allman, John Scofield, Susan Tedeschi, Keb Mo, Larry Carlton, Mavis Staples, Brad Paisley and many others.

Jon McLaughlin

September 28

Tickets: Premium $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

Everything in Jon McLaughlin's life makes its way into his music, whether he's conscious of it or not. Jon released his debut album, Indiana, in 2007 on Island Def Jam, attracting fans with his heartfelt, hook-laden songwriting and impassioned delivery. He's released four full-lengths in the ten years since and revealed a true evolution in both his piano playing and singing. He's played shows with Billy Joel, Kelly Clarkson and Adele, collaborated with longtime friend Sara Bareilles, co-written with Demi Lovato and even performed at the Academy Awards in 2008. His passion for music and playing is evident in each note he plays.





