Delilah Montagu Finds Sublime Closure On New Single 'Orange'

Singer-songwriter and two-time GRAMMY winner Delilah Montagu shares “Orange,” a patiently unfolding benediction that finds peace and closure in a mismatched relationship.

As the song's gentle momentum builds, Delilah recounts a flood of memories — odd tattoos, magical pets, the color preferences of parents — with poetic economy and a generous, empathetic delivery. It's that rare beast: a gracious breakup song.



Says Delilah: "I wrote ‘Orange’ about my first love. Loving someone but also understanding that you can’t exist in each other’s worlds is a painful realization, and I tried to put it into a song. ‘I was a bird, and you were a fish, we couldn’t breathe together like this.’ The song is also about reassuring the person that even though you don’t ever talk, you’re always thinking of them with love and that they will always be with you everywhere you go.”



Created by Delilah alongside director and artist Peter Cerrito, the "Orange" music video captures the uncomfortable intimacy of a breakup — as well as that feeling of freedom and expanding horizons that comes when you allow yourself to be vulnerable and share your true feelings.

“Orange” appears on Delilah's new EP entitled The Bird, due out June 14. The first in a series of upcoming releases, The Bird showcases Delilah’s pairing of vulnerable reckonings and symphonic, sumptuous soundworlds. It’s the careful culmination of Delilah’s unique musical journey, a refinement of perspective from an artist whose speedy rise to fame required a recalibration of artistic intent.

With over 2.5 million monthly Spotify listeners, the London-born, LA-based pop singer-songwriter is best known for her GRAMMY-winning collaborations with Fred again… (“Delilah (Pull Me Out Of This)"), and Black Coffee and David Guetta (“Drive”) but her solo music is marking “a bold shift from melancholic melodies to explore prevalent themes such as sexuality and fluidity” (Luna Collective).



With songs like the “gorgeous & intimate” (Billboard) “Coffee” — which BBC Radio 1 featured at their Introducing Track Of The Week — and the "must-listen" (Notion) “Without Words,”“it’s time to know Delilah solo as a soulful, pop-sensible songwriter” (Nylon). As British GQ says: "Montagu is staking a strong claim to the storied tradition of confessional balladeers.”



She’s stepping out elsewhere as well, appearing on the cover of Notion magazine and starring in a Bulgari campaign alongside DJ and artist Anyma, with whom she collaborated on a new track titled “After Love” — watch the live performance in Seoul, Korea here. Delilah is also set to headline LA's Moroccan Lounge on June 13 and NYC's Baby's All Right on June 26. Tickets and more info for LA here + NYC here.