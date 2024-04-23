Outside Lands Reveals 2024 Festival Lineup and Ticket On Sale Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Outside Lands, now in its 16th year, is returning to celebrate the finest music, food, wine, beer, and art in Golden Gate Park on August 9 - 11.

Outside Lands continues to be the largest independently owned festival in the United States. Organizers are excited to unveil the 2024 lineup featuring two-time Grammy Award-winning rapper and producer, Tyler, The Creator, five-time Grammy-nominated alternative rock band, The Killers, and Grammy Award-winning, country singer-songwriter, Sturgill Simpson, returning for his first full show in three years. Also returning to the Outside Lands main stage is festival alumni Post Malone, who will be performing a very special country set. Tickets go on sale April 24, and are expected to sell quickly.

Outside Lands is known for its impeccable lineups, giving fans the headliners well before other festivals put them on the main stage and this year’s lineup is no different, once again bringing the world’s most exciting and talked about music from across all genres. Other artists include The Postal Service, Grace Jones, KAYTRANADA, JUNGLE, Snoh Aalegra, Gryffin, Young The Giant, ScHoolboy Q, Chappell Roan, Reneé Rapp, Victoria Monét, The Last Dinner Party and much more. The festival offers a premium fan experience by pushing boundaries with booking prowess, exemplary food & beverage, engaging art installations, and inclusive community engagement, making it a direct reflection of the cultural fabric of the Bay Area.

Returning this year is the wildly successful Dolores’ stage, an inclusive dance floor where everyone is welcome. The space, a crowd favorite all weekend long, is a celebration of queer and trans communities and DIY spaces that are vital to San Francisco. The full lineup for Dolores’ will be announced in the coming months.

SOMA is returning to Marx Meadow with a new, open air format. Gone is the tent and in its place is an expanded dance space where festival goers can get their groove on under the sun and stars, with performances from the very best in house and techno music. SOMA’s 2024 lineup includes Idris Elba, Uncle Waffles, The Blessed Madonna, Shiba San b2b CID and many more.

“Every year we start with a blank canvas and because of the diverse and sophisticated palette of Bay Area music fans, we get to program a festival that is not only multigenerational but shows an incredible range of genres and musical subcultures,” said Allen Scott, Co-Founder of Outside Lands and Head of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday April 24 at 10 AM PT exclusively at www.sfoutsidelands.com. 3-Day GA tickets are $465 plus fees, 3-Day GA+ tickets are $715 plus fees and 3-Day VIP tickets are $1,075 plus fees. For those seeking an even more elevated experience, 3-Day tickets for the Golden Gate Club are $5,095 plus fees. The festival is again offering payment plans for those who prefer to pay in installments. Payment Plans are available for 3-Day GA, GA+ and VIP tickets. Put $99 down for GA, $159 down for GA+ or $199 down for VIP.

Returning ticket types for 2024 include the 3-Day GA, the very popular GA+ ticket that debuted in 2023 and VIP passes. Golden Gate Club passes will also go on sale along with reservations for Cabanas and Box Suites.



Outside Lands 2024 Lineup

*artists subject to change*

Tyler, The Creator

The Killers

Sturgill Simpson

Post Malone (Performing a Special Country Set)

The Postal Service

Grace Jones

KAYTRANADA

JUNGLE

Chris Lake

Gryffin

Snoh Aalegra

Young The Giant

ScHoolboy Q

Teddy Swims

Reneé Rapp

Victoria Monét

Knock2

Slowdive

Killer Mike

FLETCHER

TV Girl

Tyla

Chappell Roan

Channel Tres

Charley Crockett

Men I Trust

Ben Howard

Amyl and The Sniffers

Kevin Abstract

Paul Cauthen

The Japanese House

Romy

The Last Dinner Party

BADBADNOTGOOD

STRFKR

Real Estate

K.Flay

Corinne Bailey Rae

Snakehips

Amen Dunes

Roosevelt

Allen Stone

Mindchatter

Daði Freyr

Ryan Beatty

LEISURE

Elyanna

Confidence Man

Kasablanca

Vandelux

Wisp

Medium Build

Rocco

underscores

Devault

Chance Peña

Mimi Webb

Daily Bread

BALTHVS

Shaboozey

billy woods

The Lemon Twigs

Trueno

Sons Of The East

CMAT

Cimafunk

Katie Pruitt

AG Club

Lady Wray

Odie Leigh

French Cassettes

Ogi

MiLES.

Valencia Grace

Dan Spencer

Lael Neale

SOMA

Angrybaby

Anish Kumar

AYYBO

The Blessed Madonna

BUNS

Chuck Gunn

DARIUS

Dusky

Honeyluv b2b Jaden Thompson

Idris Elba

Jackie Hollander

Joe Kay b2b Jared Jackson

Kaleena Zanders

Marsh

Seth Troxler

Shiba San b2b CID

SIDEPIECE

Sofia Kourtesis

TSHA

Uncle Waffles

Yulia Niko

Outside Lands features the best in culinary with Taste of the Bay Area in addition to Wine Lands, Beer Lands and Cocktail Magic. Other highlights include Grass Lands, the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival and additional specialty programming and activations including SOMA and Dolores’. The wooded wonderland of Golden Gate Park in the heart of San Francisco rounds out the overall experience making Outside Lands a festival like none other