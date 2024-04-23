Outside Lands Reveals 2024 Festival Lineup and Ticket On Sale Date

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday April 24 at 10 AM PT.
Outside Lands, now in its 16th year, is returning to celebrate the finest music, food, wine, beer, and art in Golden Gate Park on August 9 - 11.
Outside Lands continues to be the largest independently owned festival in the United States. Organizers are excited to unveil the 2024 lineup featuring two-time Grammy Award-winning rapper and producer, Tyler, The Creator, five-time Grammy-nominated alternative rock band, The Killers, and Grammy Award-winning, country singer-songwriter, Sturgill Simpson, returning for his first full show in three years. Also returning to the Outside Lands main stage is festival alumni Post Malone, who will be performing a very special country set. Tickets go on sale April 24, and are expected to sell quickly.
Outside Lands is known for its impeccable lineups, giving fans the headliners well before other festivals put them on the main stage and this year’s lineup is no different, once again bringing the world’s most exciting and talked about music from across all genres. Other artists include The Postal Service, Grace Jones, KAYTRANADA, JUNGLE, Snoh Aalegra, Gryffin, Young The Giant, ScHoolboy Q, Chappell Roan, Reneé Rapp, Victoria Monét, The Last Dinner Party and much more. The festival offers a premium fan experience by pushing boundaries with booking prowess, exemplary food & beverage, engaging art installations, and inclusive community engagement, making it a direct reflection of the cultural fabric of the Bay Area.
Returning this year is the wildly successful Dolores’ stage, an inclusive dance floor where everyone is welcome. The space, a crowd favorite all weekend long, is a celebration of queer and trans communities and DIY spaces that are vital to San Francisco. The full lineup for Dolores’ will be announced in the coming months.
SOMA is returning to Marx Meadow with a new, open air format. Gone is the tent and in its place is an expanded dance space where festival goers can get their groove on under the sun and stars, with performances from the very best in house and techno music. SOMA’s 2024 lineup includes Idris Elba, Uncle Waffles, The Blessed Madonna, Shiba San b2b CID and many more.
“Every year we start with a blank canvas and because of the diverse and sophisticated palette of Bay Area music fans, we get to program a festival that is not only multigenerational but shows an incredible range of genres and musical subcultures,” said Allen Scott, Co-Founder of Outside Lands and Head of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday April 24 at 10 AM PT exclusively at www.sfoutsidelands.com. 3-Day GA tickets are $465 plus fees, 3-Day GA+ tickets are $715 plus fees and 3-Day VIP tickets are $1,075 plus fees. For those seeking an even more elevated experience, 3-Day tickets for the Golden Gate Club are $5,095 plus fees. The festival is again offering payment plans for those who prefer to pay in installments. Payment Plans are available for 3-Day GA, GA+ and VIP tickets. Put $99 down for GA, $159 down for GA+ or $199 down for VIP.
Returning ticket types for 2024 include the 3-Day GA, the very popular GA+ ticket that debuted in 2023 and VIP passes. Golden Gate Club passes will also go on sale along with reservations for Cabanas and Box Suites.
*artists subject to change*
Tyler, The Creator
The Killers
Sturgill Simpson
Post Malone (Performing a Special Country Set)
The Postal Service
Grace Jones
KAYTRANADA
JUNGLE
Chris Lake
Gryffin
Snoh Aalegra
Young The Giant
ScHoolboy Q
Teddy Swims
Reneé Rapp
Victoria Monét
Knock2
Slowdive
Killer Mike
FLETCHER
TV Girl
Tyla
Chappell Roan
Channel Tres
Charley Crockett
Men I Trust
Ben Howard
Amyl and The Sniffers
Kevin Abstract
Paul Cauthen
The Japanese House
Romy
The Last Dinner Party
BADBADNOTGOOD
STRFKR
Real Estate
K.Flay
Corinne Bailey Rae
Snakehips
Amen Dunes
Roosevelt
Allen Stone
Mindchatter
Daði Freyr
Ryan Beatty
LEISURE
Elyanna
Confidence Man
Kasablanca
Vandelux
Wisp
Medium Build
Rocco
underscores
Devault
Chance Peña
Mimi Webb
Daily Bread
BALTHVS
Shaboozey
billy woods
The Lemon Twigs
Trueno
Sons Of The East
CMAT
Cimafunk
Katie Pruitt
AG Club
Lady Wray
Odie Leigh
French Cassettes
Ogi
MiLES.
Valencia Grace
Dan Spencer
Lael Neale
Angrybaby
Anish Kumar
AYYBO
The Blessed Madonna
BUNS
Chuck Gunn
DARIUS
Dusky
Honeyluv b2b Jaden Thompson
Idris Elba
Jackie Hollander
Joe Kay b2b Jared Jackson
Kaleena Zanders
Marsh
Seth Troxler
Shiba San b2b CID
SIDEPIECE
Sofia Kourtesis
TSHA
Uncle Waffles
Yulia Niko
Outside Lands features the best in culinary with Taste of the Bay Area in addition to Wine Lands, Beer Lands and Cocktail Magic. Other highlights include Grass Lands, the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival and additional specialty programming and activations including SOMA and Dolores’. The wooded wonderland of Golden Gate Park in the heart of San Francisco rounds out the overall experience making Outside Lands a festival like none other
