Lacy J. Dalton Announces Summer Concert Schedule

Grammy Nominated and Academy of Country Music award winner Lacy J. Dalton shows no sign of slowing down as she hits the road this summer, taking her music across the country. "What started off as a couple of shows, has turned into eighteen cities in seven states," says Lacy J. "I am so excited to bring my music to my fans. I love to meet new people, and with my new project, Scarecrow, there is a lot of excitement happening right now for me."



Along with adding several tour dates, Lacy J. Dalton has also launched a Dust Bowl Resurrection GoFundMe campaign to assist in raising funds for her next recorded project. By using this format, Lacy J. has created several tiers for her fans to donate funds and receive some amazing "thank you gifts" for their contributions. Whether it be a signed CD for one tier or a house concert for another tier, there is something for everyone, if you want to assist in getting this album created.



With the recently released four song EP titled Scarecrow, fans have been given a taste of the new music and are begging for more. This new blend of deep, edgy music has taken Dalton's songwriting in a whole new direction, sharing a side she's never shared before. Scarecrow was produced by Ira Ingber, who's past experiences have included playing with Bob Dylan, Bonnie Raitt, Brian Wilson, and Captain Beefheart.



Dalton has surrounded herself with experienced musicians on Scarecrow, including bassist John Avila, also a renowned producer, composer, arranger, and vocalist whose credits include performing with Neil Young, Willie Nelson and Oingo Boingo, and drummer David Raven, who has recorded and toured with the likes of Keith Richards, Norah Jones, T-bone Burnett, Steve Earle, Shelby Lynne, and Lucinda Williams.



In early 2019, Lacy was pleasantly surprised to receive several awards from Strictly Country Magazine, including the President's Choice award for best well written music for 'Boundless Skies' and the Pete Huttinger Award for Music Excellence for the CD 'Last Wild Place Anthology.'



Lacy J. Dalton On Tour:

MAY 04 - Sutter Creek Theater / Sutter Creek, Calif.

MAY 26 - Piper's Opera House / Virginia City, Nev.

JUN 01 - T Bar Social Club / June Lake, Calif.

JUN 06 - Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park / Minden, Nev.

JUN 08 - Windwalker Vineyard and Winery / Fairplay, Calif.

JUN 21 - Red Dog Saloon / Virginia City, Nev.

JUN 22 - Private Event / Glenbrook, Nev.

JUL 05 - Private Event / Glenbrook, Nev.

JUL 09 - Manistee High School / Manistee, Mich.

JUL 10 - Cadillac High School / Cadillac, Mich.

JUL 11 - Cheboygan High School / Cheboygan, Mich.

AUG 03 - Lake Alpine Resort / Lake Alpine, Calif.

AUG 04 - Lake Alpine Resort / Lake Alpine, Calif.

AUG 11 - Roundup City Stage / Roundup, Mont.

AUG 14 - Midwest Country / Sandstone, Minn.

AUG 16 - American Legion Post 14 / Wessington Springs, S.D.

AUG 18 - Party At The Pound / Greybull, Wyo.

AUG 21 - Chico Hot Springs Saloon / Pray, Mont.

AUG 23 - The Pollard Hotel / Red Lodge, Mont.

OCT 17 - Muckenthaler Cultural Center / Fullerton, Calif.

DEC 20 - Black Oak Casino / Sonora, Calif. (Christmas Show)



About Lacy J. Dalton:

First hitting the Country Top-40 in 1979 with "Crazy Blue Eyes," Dalton was one the most successful female vocalists of the format during the 80s with such hits as "Takin' It Easy," "Hillbilly Girl With The Blues," "Everybody Makes Mistakes," "Black Coffee," and the CMA-nominated anthem "16th Avenue," which was voted one of Country's Top 100 Songs of all time by Billboard Magazine. During her career, she has collaborated with such Country Music Hall of Fame members as Bobby Bare, Glen Campbell, Willie Nelson, and George Jones. She not only toured with Willie Nelson, she was the only female on his "Half Nelson" album, which also included duets with Ray Charles, Merle Haggard, Carlos Santana, Neil Young and more. The album went Platinum and Lacy received a gold record for her contribution.



Her most recent recorded work is the four song EP 'Scarecrow' which is now available on all streaming music sites. Dalton is a 2017 inductee of the North American Country Music Association International Hall of Fame.



For more information, visit lacyjdalton.org and follow Lacy on Facebook and Twitter.





