Catfish And The Bottlemen to Embark on Long-Awaited North American Fall Headline Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This October, multi-Platinum-selling, BRIT Award-winning, arena-filling giants Catfish and the Bottlemen will return to the U.S. for the first time in nearly five years and embark on a massively anticipated North American headline tour.

Tickets for the tour will be available beginning with an artist presale launching tomorrow, May 8, at 10 a.m. local time, with additional presales running throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Last week, Catfish and the Bottlemen drew a feverish response from their legion of U.S. fans after teasing their return to the States with an Instagram post depicting New York City in black and white. After taking the stage at Austin City Limits on October 4, Catfish and the Bottlemen will kick off the tour on October 5 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, then hit major cities like Nashville, Chicago, Boston, New York, and Philadelphia before wrapping up on November 3 at the 9:30 Club in Washington, DC. See below for the full list of tour dates and venues.

In addition to the artist presale, local presales will begin tomorrow at 12 p.m. local time. For further information, visit HERE.

Catfish and the Bottlemen’s long-awaited tour announcement arrives after February’s premiere of their comeback single “Showtime” — the very first glimpse at their upcoming fourth studio album. Recorded and co-produced with multi-GRAMMY® Award winning producer Dave Sardy (Oasis, LCD Soundsystem, Rolling Stones), the stadium-sized single marks a bold evolution in frontman Van McCann’s potent and impassioned songwriting. Listen to “Showtime” HERE, and check out the video HERE.

Known for their incendiary live show, Catfish and the Bottlemen are now gearing up for a summer stacked with sold-out headline dates, including appearances at Liverpool’s 32,000-capacity Sefton Park (on July 11), Cardiff Castle in Wales (July 19 and 20), and Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh (on August 24). In an epic end to their five-year hiatus, the band will also return to Reading & Leeds mainstage, where they’ll headline the iconic festival for the second time.

North American tour dates for Catfish and the Bottlemen

October 4 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

October 5 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

October 8 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

October 11 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

October 14 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

October 17 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

October 18 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

October 19 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

October 21 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

October 22 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew’s Hall

October 23 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre

October 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

October 26 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

October 27 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

October 29 - Boston, MA - Royale

October 30 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

November 1 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

November 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

November 3 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club

Catfish and the Bottlemen’s arena-filling sonic outlook has cemented their place amongst Britain's most successful bands of the 21st century. In 2014, after years of relentless touring, their debut LP The Balcony surged into the UK Top 10 and helped them scoop British Breakthrough Act at the BRITs before scoring their landmark No. 1 album with 2016’s The Ride. Since then, they’ve amassed over two billion global streams and two million album sales. Onstage, Van McCann possesses unique magnetic energy and is considered one of modern rock’s great live frontmen. The band has sold over 700K concert tickets and have played to over 2 million fans worldwide.

Van McCann is back where he’s meant to be: headlining festivals, finishing a brand-new album and beginning a dynamic, exciting new era for Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Photo credit: Matt Eachus

Comments