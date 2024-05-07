Iconic Rock Band Stryper to Release First Ever Acoustic Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-platinum rock band STRYPER has announced the upcoming release of their first- ever acoustic “unplugged” album, To Hell with the Amps on the Stryper Recording label distributed worldwide by Flatiron Recordings.

The first STRYPER album to be available in Dolby Atmos, To Hell with the Amps will be released digitally on May 10, 2024, with physical editions (including Blu-ray, CD, DVD, cassette and vinyl formats) to follow in June. The Blu-ray and DVD editions will feature a full live performance video of the album.



A track from the album, “Amazing Grace,” will be released as a digital single on Tuesday, May 7 with the full album to follow on all digital services on Friday, May 10. Apple Music listeners will experience the single and album in immersive Dolby Atmos audio. Dolby Atmos is a surround sound technology developed by Dolby Laboratories allowing sounds to be interpreted as three-dimensional objects with neither horizontal nor vertical limitations.



The 11-track collection features stripped-down versions of STRYPER classics – ranging from energized tracks “Loud & Clear” and “Soldiers Under Command” to power ballad “Honestly” – plus a never-before-released version of the enduring hymn, “Amazing Grace.”



"This record has been in the works for over seven years and it’s an absolute honor to be able to finally say, ‘it’s here!’" says lead vocalist, guitarist and primary songwriter Michael Sweet. "So many of these songs were actually written on an acoustic guitar and to be able to release it and showcase different interpretations of these classic STRYPER songs is something that we’ve wanted to do for a very long time.”



The band will also embark on their first-ever acoustic tour this month, playing the entirety of the acoustic project during each performance. STRYPER’s To Hell with the Amps - The Unplugged Tour will hit 18 cities nationwide between May 30-June 23, before plugging back in for a 40th anniversary world tour that kicks off in the fall.



“We’re excited to show people a totally different translation of these songs,” says Sweet of the upcoming tour. “Most of the acoustic shows will be set in smaller, more intimate venues, and the set is naturally more toned down. It will feel like a family affair, like everyone is sitting in our living room listening to us play.”



To Hell with the Amps was produced by Michael Sweet and recorded and engineered by Danny Bernini at Spirithouse Studios. The Dolby Atmos mixes were done at Iguana Studios.



About STRYPER

With over 10 million albums sold worldwide, STRYPER is renowned for its distinctive brand of “heavenly metal” and extraordinary crossover success. The group ascended to prominence in the 1980s with Billboard Top 40 hits like “Calling on You,” “Honestly,” and “Always There for You,” and has maintained a global fanbase ever since. STRYPER is the first band to ever have two songs in MTV’s Top 10 simultaneously with their hits “Free” and “Honestly.” STRYPER is comprised of original members Michael Sweet (lead vocals, guitar), Robert Sweet (drums), and Oz Fox (guitar), plus the addition of seasoned bassist Perry Richardson (Firehouse). For more information, visit STRYPER.com.

To Hell with the Amps - The Unplugged Tour

May 30 - MadLife Stage & Studios - Woodstock, GA

May 31 - Amos' Southend - Charlotte, NC

June 1 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

June 3 - Phantom Power - Millersville, PA

June 4 - City Winery Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

June 6 - Narrows Center For The Arts - Fall River, MA

June 7 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

June 8 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

June 10 - Rome Capitol Theatre - Rome, NY

June 11 - Cohoes Music Hall - Cohoes, NY

June 14 - Diesel Concert Lounge - Chesterfield, MI

June 15 - J.D. Legends - Franklin, OH

June 16 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

June 18 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

June 20 - Warner Vineyards - Paw Paw, MI

June 21 - The Hobart Art Theater - Hobart, IN

June 22 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL

June 23 - Liberty Hall at The Factory at Franklin - Franklin, TN

Tickets for STRYPER’s To Hell with the Amps - The Unplugged Tour are on sale now at STRYPER.com.



Comments