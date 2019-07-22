Lacuna Coil and All That Remains Announce Co-Headline Tour

Lacuna Coil and All That Remains announce Disease Of The Anima co-headline tour presented by Revolver. The tour includes special guests Bad Omens, Toothgrinder (9/15-10/10), Eximious (10/11-10/19), and Uncured. Tickets for the tour go on sale starting July 26th at 12PM local time. Tickets will include a digital

download email directly from MusicRedemptions.com, where fans can redeem either Lacuna Coil's forthcoming album, Black Anima, or All That Remains' latest album, Victim of the New Disease. The download will only be available in select markets.

"North America, we're so happy to finally announce our upcoming 'Disease Of The Anima Tour' with our friends All That Remains, Bad Omens, Eximious, Toothgrinder and Uncured," states Lacuna Coil's Andrea Ferro. "This is a killer bill that will blow your mind! We can't wait to hit your stages again and see you all. Black Anima is coming soon".

"We are super happy to be joining with our old friends in Lacuna Coil. The last time we joined forces it was on the Hard Drive Live Tour and we can't wait to play some metal for you all again,"states All That Remains frontman Phil Labonte.

"Since the debut of our very first single in late 2015, Bad Omens has been touring and writing vigilantly. From North America, to Europe, and even Japan all in one album cycle supporting acts such as Asking Alexandria, Parkway Drive, Bullet For My Valentine, Trivium and more. Now after what feels like 3 short years - we're kicking off our brand new self-produced sophomore record "Finding God Before God Finds Me" with All That Remains and Lacuna Coil on the Disease of the Anima tour and we couldn't be more proud or excited" states Bad Omens.

"Eximious is honored to be a part of such an awesome lineup. We want to thank All That Remains and Lacuna Coil, along with the rest of the touring bands for having us. We are looking forward to seeing everyone who has been following our journey," states Eximious.

ABOUT LACUNA COIL

Italian Gothic Metal icons, Lacuna Coil have spent the past 20 years of their career breaking the mold and dominating the scene. The band's most recent release Delirium (2016) debuted at #16 Current Album Chart and #2 Hard Rock Chart. Lacuna Coil has made their mark as one of the best Gothic Metal bands with over 1.1 million records sold, 6 Top 40 Billboard 200 Charting Albums and 5 Top 10 Rock Charting Hits. The band has won international awards such as "Best International Band" (2016) and "Best Live Act" (2018) at the Metal Hammer Awardsand "Best Album" (2012) at the Female Metal Voices Fest, with additional nominations for "Best Italian Act" (2006) at MTV Europe Music Awards and "Best International Band" (2012) at Revolver's Golden Gods Awards. Topping it off, the band was the first female fronted band to co-headline Ozzfest. Now the band is gearing up to release their highly anticipated follow-up to Delirium, Black Anima, on October 11th via Century Media Records.

ABOUT ALL THAT REMAINS

Since their formation in Massachusetts during 1998, All That Remains have built an undeniable legacy upheld by airtight songcraft, knifepoint precise metallic instrumentation, and stadium-size hard rock hooks. As a result, they've outlasted trials, tribulations, and trends to stand tall as as one of this century's most consistent purveyors of heavy music with a bulletproof canon of arena-worthy anthems. All That Remains' discography is highlighted by success at Active Rock including radio hits in the top 10 such as "Two Weeks," "What If I Was Nothing," and their first number one "Stand Up,". Averaging 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify (an unprecedented feat for a metal band in any era), while cumulative sales eclipse 1 million albums worldwide. Not to mention, they've earned five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart and four in the Top 5. Most recently, 2017's Madness spawned the smash cover of Garth Brooks' "The Thunder Rolls," which trended on VEVO and generated 21 million plus total views and 8 million Spotify streams in under a year's time. In addition to packing houses as a headliner, they've practically burned down festival stages everywhere from Rock on the Range to Welcome to Rockville. In 2018, the band perfected their patented pummeling by wasting no time or energy at all on their ninth full-length album, Victim of the New Disease[Razor & Tie].

ABOUT TOOTHGRINDER

When nothing is off limits, you can reach your full potential. Toothgrinder realized this fact while making their 2017 full-length, Phantom Amour (Spinefarm Records). While retaining the slippery schizophrenic spirit that turned them into a critical favorite on 2016's Nocturnal Masquerade, the New Jersey quintet - Justin Matthews [vocals], Jason Goss [guitar], Matt Arensdorf [bass], Wills Weller [drums], & Johnuel Hasney [guitar] dramatically augmented their unpredictable creative palette through expanding the grasp on melody, incorporating cinematic electronic flourishes, and even going acoustic, to name a few evolutions. As hypnotic as they are heavy, these thirteen tracks signify "progress" through and through. "Everybody calls us 'a progressive metal band,' but I think the most progressive thing you can do is surprise your audience and keep yourself happy,"says Wills. "I feel like that's exactly what we're doing here. From jazz and classic rock to metal and experimental, everybody brings different flavors to the table. Then, we pour them into the same pot. That's Toothgrinder in a nutshell." It's also why the band quietly made a palpable impact with Nocturnal Masquerade. As Revolver dubbed them "A Band to Watch," it earned acclaim from AXS, Metalsucks, New Noise, Metal Hammer, The Aquarian and more as the single "Diamonds for Gold" [feat. Spencer Sotelo of Periphery] generated over 300K YouTube/VEVO views and "Blue" cracked 384K Spotify streams.

DISEASE OF THE ANIMA TOUR DATES

w/Bad Omens, Toothgrinder, and Uncured

September 15 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

September 17 - Greenville SC - The Firmament

September 18 - Knoxville, TN - Jackson Terminal

September 19 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

September 20 - Dothan, AL - The Plant

September 21 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

September 23 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

September 24 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music

September 27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

September 28 - Las Vegas, NV - Hard Rock Live*

September 30 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues*

October 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater*

October 2 - Berkley, CA - The UC Theatre

October 3 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

October 5 - Spokane, WA - The Knitting Factory*

October 6 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

October 7 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

October 9 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

October 10 - Minot, N*E*R*D - The 'O' Riginal Bar

w/Bad Omens, Eximious, and Uncured

October 11 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

October 12 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

October 13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

October 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live

October 16 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues*

October 17 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

October 18 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

October 19 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live

*no Bad Omens





