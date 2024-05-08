Canadian Music Week Releases 2024 Music Festival Programming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Canadian Music Week (CMW), one of the nation’s largest new music festivals, is thrilled to announce the programming for its 42nd festival. Scheduled for June 1-8, 2024, the festival promises a dynamic range of music with over 250+ acts in over 25 venues in Toronto. Tickets and wristbands are on sale now HERE.

Celebrating more than four decades of musical innovation and showcasing, CMW 2024 will blend iconic and groundbreaking headliners with fresh, emerging talent, continuing its legacy as a launchpad for the next generation of stars.

2024 Canadian Music Week headliners include:

Walk Off The Earth at Budweiser Stage on Saturday, June 1 with special guests Taylor Acorn and MICO

Testpilot & Jauz on Saturday, June 1 at Rebel

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram at The Opera House on Sunday, June 2

Easy Mo Bee at the El Mocambo with special guests Terminator X and Brother James Norman of Public Enemy 's S1W on Monday, June 3

Peter Raffoul at the Rivoli on Tuesday, June 4

Dallas Smith at History on Tuesday, June 4 with special guest Nate Haller

Katie Tupper at The Drake Underground on June 5 & 6 with special guest Frances Whitney

Devon Cole and ROSIE at The Axis Club on Wednesday, June 5

KILLY at the Phoenix Concert Theatre on Thursday, June 6

Charlotte Day Wilson will headline History on Thursday, June 6

Tekno at the Danforth Music Hall on Friday, June 7

Softcult at Velvet Underground on Friday, June 7 with special guests Tallies and Seventh Dose

Allie X at the Opera House on Saturday, June 8

IZNO presents VISIONQUEST at The Axis Club on Saturday, June 8

This year's CMW lineup includes a diverse array of artists, each bringing their unique sounds and stories to Canada's most populous city.

The current 2024 Canadian Music Week festival showcase lineup includes:

Walk Of The Earth, Testpilot, Charlotte Day Wilson, Dallas Smith, Jauz, Finger Eleven, Tekno, Allie X, KILLY, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Devon Cole, MICO, Taylor Acorn, Rosie, Inzo, Lola Brooke, The Anti-Queens, Katie Tupper, Hannah Wants, Softcult, K Motionz, Com Truise, Nate Haller, Yaya Bey, Durry, Bleeker, Boeckner, Peter Raffoul, Aviv, Venbee, Charlie Edward, Altameda, Leila Day, Morgan St Jean, Saya Gray, Ouri, Frances Whitney, Harm & Ease, Ethan Surmen, Havelin, Eric Punzo, Niiva, Charmaine, Living Room For Small, Boston Levi, Revive The Rose, Cold Weather Captains, Lucy Ellis, Adam Rodway, Brett Matthews, Bradon Thomas Dougherty, Tilsen, Brdgs, Tallies, Seventh Dose, Francis Of Delirium, Blunt Chunks, Brutal Youth, and many more.

In addition to the musical performances, CMW provides a platform for networking and learning. The festival's inclusive environment fosters connections between artists, fans, and industry leaders, making it a pivotal event in the global music calendar.

For more information about Canadian Music Week 2024, including ticket purchases and the full list of showcasing artists, please visit www.cmw.net/festival.

About Canadian Music Week

Now in its 42nd year, Canadian Music Week is the premier annual music business and networking event in Canada. It combines a multifaceted, information-intensive conference with a trade exposition and one of the nation’s largest new music festivals. Spanning six nights of performances, with hundreds of showcasing bands at live music venues in downtown Toronto, CMW brings together sound and strategy, united in celebration of the sound of the future.

