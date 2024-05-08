BAYNK Releases Two Tracks From Newly Announced LP 'SENESCENCE'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Zealand-born, LA-based electronic artist and producer, BAYNK, returns in 2024 with the announcement of his second album, SENESCENCE. The album will be released episodically in two-song bundles, leading up to its full release later in the year.

With the GRAMMY-nominated ADOLESCENCE exploring themes of growth, development and boundless possibilities of youth, SENESCENCE is the other side of the coin - about time and the passing of it and the realisations that physical life is not forever.

The first two tracks from SENESCENCE - ‘Inches (Prelude)’ and ‘Fool For You’- are available now. Also available is the accompanying video for ‘Fool For You’, directed by Spencer Graves and processed by EUROSTANDARD, the Swiss design agency that did the ADOLESCENCE art series for BAYNK.

﻿Heavy, distorted production sets a moody, emotive tone, sonically creating an ethereal sense of longing. The double-time vocals are anxiety-evoking, mirroring the lyricism which BAYNK describes as “a declaration of love and commitment, whilst also a warning for those who let love shape and mould them beyond what they might feel comfortable with.”

About ‘Fool For You’ BAYNK shares “in relationships, I would twist and contort myself to fit my own idea of how the other person would like me the most, so I wrote this song thinking about how one can be blind and accept all the bad parts of a situation - if the good outweighs the bad enough.”

Co-written, produced and recorded in London, by BAYNK and Joe Mason, ‘Fool For You’ was then mixed and mastered in Philadelphia, USA, by Ryan Schwabe.

“I played the main chord line on a Prophet 6 and Joe resampled them to create the stuttered rhythmic effect,” explains BAYNK .”‘Fool For You’ gives a slightly more live feel, which is a departure from my older, more clinical sound and gives a taste of what’s to come from the upcoming record.”

Amassing over a half a billion streams across his independently-released discography since his 2017 debut, BAYNK has quickly solidified himself as one of New Zealand's biggest musical exports.

Earning a GRAMMY nomination for his debut album ADOLESCENCE which Pitchfork called his 'most meticulous work to date', BAYNK has collaborated with the likes of Tinashe, Sinead Harnett, Cub Sport and Cosmo's Midnight. But it's his solo records that crown his catalogue, with his 2019 single 'go with u' established as an indie-dance anthem with 100 million streams and counting.

A full-circle creator and noted innovator, BAYNK is responsible for his own creative direction from music videos to tour visuals, alongside close collaborator Spencer Graves who has worked with Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles and FKA twigs.

After three growing headline tours of the US and sold out debut shows in Australia, UK, Germany and France, in addition to performances at festivals from Coachella to Lollapalooza, BAYNK's kinetic live performances have put him on the map as the scene's most enigmatic artists to watch.

US live dates for ‘SENESCENCE Live’:

July 20th - The Wiltern Theatre, Los Angeles

September 27th - Terminal 5, New York

