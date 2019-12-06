LUKE COMBS: THE WRITER'S CUT Out Now on Apple Music

Following the release of his record-shattering No. 1 album What You See Is What You Get and multiple wins at the 2019 CMA Awards, country superstar Luke Combs unveils 'Luke Combs: The Writer's Cut' - a new EP and accompanying original short film available today only on Apple Music.

On the exclusive EP, Luke and his songwriter companions Drew Parker and Ray Fulcher team up with Nashville producer Chip Matthews to revamp two of their original songs. "1, 2 Many" features Parker backing up Combs on vocals, while Fulcher joins in on the new track "Reasons". In between, the crew takes on Glen Sherley's "Grewstone Chapel" - originally made famous on Johnny Cash's immortal album

At Folsom Prison.

"Songwriting - it's always been a teamwork thing for me," Combs tells Apple Music in the EP's accompanying short film. "I don't really like writing by myself all that much." Surrounded comfortably by his co-writing pals Drew Parker and Ray Fulcher, the country singer-songwriter behind No. 1 hits like "When It Rains It Pours" and "Beautiful Crazy" takes fans through his creative process. With Nashville producer Chip Matthews behind the boards, Combs and his companions work through some live-in-studio renditions of their favorite compositions.

Check out the 'Luke Combs: The Writer's Cut' EP and short film on Apple Music here.





