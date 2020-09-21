LOTUS To Perform Live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sept. 27

Listen to their new album "Free Swim" here.

Instrumental-electronic collective Lotus, highly regarded for their unique live show experience, have announced a special concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The long-running quintet, who recently released their new studio album Free Swim, will return to the stage once again this month on Sunday, September 27th for a full 2-set show at the famed Colorado venue. The event will be available both in-person, for an extremely limited capacity, and online via a pay-per-view livestream. Only 175 tickets (limit 4 per order) for the socially distanced in-person experience will go on sale Tuesday, September 22nd at 10am MT via AXS/Red Rocks; visit www.redrocksonline.com for tickets and more info including venue policies. The webcast will broadcast live on September 27th via nugs.net starting at 7pm MT. Streaming access is available for purchase now and will remain open until showtime. PRESS HERE to purchase; prices are as follows: $19.99 HD and $34.99 4K.

"Red Rocks is one of the most beautiful and iconic venues we've had the pleasure of playing," shares Jesse Miller (bass, modular synth). "We're very excited to get back there and have this opportunity to stream a live show from a place that has meant so much to us over the years."

Free Swim, the band's highly praised 10th full-length studio album, pays homage to the greats of music's past, built on the bones of what the five members of Lotus listen to and have absorbed over time. Written and produced by the group's Jesse and Luke Miller, the new 10-track independent album, released August 21st and available digitally and on vinyl, is an eclectic and groovy instrumental mix of funk, disco, jazz and psychedelia, looking to bring happiness and joy to listeners. From the jazzy-house of album opener and lead single "Catacombs," which was inspired by everyone from Daft Punk and St. Germain to Nile Rodgers, to the vintage funk of "Sepia Rainbow" and "Earl of Grey" and the head-bopping cosmic disco tune "Bjorn Gets A Haircut," Free Swim will make you want to move. PRESS HERE to listen via a special in-studio video album featuring footage from the recording sessions at Spice House Sound in Philadelphia.

Lotus - Mike Greenfield (drums), Jesse Miller (bass, modular synth), Luke Miller (keyboards, guitar), Mike Rempel (guitar) and Chuck Morris (percussion) - has always been difficult to define musically; an instrumental jamband that has favored groove-based improvisation instead of gaudy solos and noodling. Influences of classic electronic dance music, funk, post-rock and dance-rock have all made their way into the Lotus sound. Over the years, their unique musical blend helped forge a new path in the jamband landscape, influencing many younger bands in the scene. Albums such as their debut studio release, Nomad (2006) have become a touchstone for how to organically fuse elements of electronica with jam music, and the band continues to evolve through each tour and album bringing in new sounds and writing styles. Since their formation two decades ago, Lotus has toured actively throughout the US working their way up from dingy basement clubs to world-class venues such as Red Rocks. They've become festival favorites, playing everything from Bonnaroo, Camp Bisco and Outside Lands to Ultra Music Festival and Electric Forest, building a hyper-loyal following along the way. Lotus also hosts their annual SummerDance Festival in Garrettsville, Ohio, which will resume in 2021.

Listen to the new album here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles