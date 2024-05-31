LOGIC Releases New Song 'Deja Vu. (Feat. DJ Drama)'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grammy-nominated rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer Logic has released his third new track “Deja Vu (ft. DJ Drama)” from his forthcoming full-length album via BMG.

Logic states, “Almost 10 years ago I released the song “Fade Away” and now we’re running it back with ‘Deja Vu’. Big thanks to my fans, the Rattpack, they’re the reason I still rap for a living and have yet to ‘fade away.’”

Logic’s long-awaited ninth studio album titled Ultra 85 follows the release of the rapper’s 2023 album College Park.

Additionally, Logic launched his own podcast Logically Speaking, a series of unfiltered conversations with the people who inspire him. It’s fun and lighthearted, yet also honest and sincere as it gets into the nitty gritty of life. From spirituality and addictions to love, loss and everything in between, join Logic as he dives deep into the stories behind his guests. Find new episodes of the show HERE, and watch via Logic’s YouTube channel HERE.

About Logic

Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, known to the world by Logic, emerged as a trailblazing rapper and lyricist, leaving an indelible mark on the music world. Born on January 22, 1990, in Gaithersburg, Maryland, he grew up in deep poverty and surrounded by violence that would later shape his musical journey.

He burst onto the scene with his first mixtapes, showcasing his lyrical prowess and tenacity. Logic's music resonated with listeners, not only for his technical skills but for his willingness to confront personal struggles, mental health battles, and societal issues within his lyrics.

One of his defining moments came with his debut studio album, "Under Pressure," in 2014. The album was a heartfelt reflection on his life, delving into themes of family, identity, and the pressure to succeed. It garnered critical acclaim and solidified Logic's position as a rapper capable of conveying deep emotions and experiences through his art.

Logic's influence expanded beyond his music. He became an ambassador for mental health awareness, using his own journey to inspire and uplift others. His hit single "1-800-273-8255" showcased his commitment to addressing mental health issues openly, touching the lives of many struggling individuals and reinforcing the importance of seeking help.

US Congress wrote a thank you letter to Logic after a medical research group found that 1-800-273-8255 was associated with a call volume increase of 6.9% to Lifeline during the 34-day period when public attention to the song was substantial. Over the same period there was some evidence of a reduction in suicides amounting to 245 fewer suicides, a decrease of 5.5%, the study showed.

Logic continues to push boundaries not only within music, but also filmmaking, literature, and gaming. In all of Logic’s creative endeavors his mission remains the same: inspire people to be themselves and do what they love.

Photo credit: Ryan Jay

Comments