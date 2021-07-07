LMB DG Unveils Official Video for 'Pull Up'

Today, LMB DG shared the official video for his breakthrough hit "Pull Up." Charged with a raw, ominous energy, the clip captures the sense of foreboding that hangs over those who ride the streets of Los Angele at night and offers up an unexpected plea for grace. View the video, which was directed by Picture Perfect (A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, French Montana, Cardi B), HERE.

Released in late 2020, "Pull Up" went viral after a friend of DG's shared the swaggering song to his 530,000 TikTok followers. By early 2021, DG had signed a record deal. Combined global streams of "Pull Up" have now surpassed 30 million. Download / stream "Pull Up" HERE.

LMB DG was born to deliver the ghetto gospel, music for survivors. Fueled by memories of his troubled Los Angeles neighborhood and the years he spent honing a powerful voice in his church choir, the West Coast artist freely spills his soul over solemn trap beats. He delivers tales of tragedy, triumph, romance and everything between, creating anthems that sit at the intersection of despair and inspiration. "I put a lot of passion behind my words," says DG, and it's clear.

Born DeGabriel Floyd to a mother from Trinidad and Tobago and a father from Illinois, DG remembers riding around in the car with his dad listening to Boyz II Men and Michael Jackson. Inspired by their melodies, he began singing in church with his sister - but his first love was football. When he was only nine, DG's father died of lung cancer. Inspired by his dad's love of the game, DG began to focus on making his own gridiron dreams a reality. By his senior year of high school, the inside linebacker had become a four-star recruit and earned a full scholarship to play at the University of Texas. While preparing for his freshman season, DG learned that he had a congenital condition that narrows the spine. He announced his retirement in December 2019.

"It was like my life shattered," DG recalls. "But something erupted out of me saying it's going to be better. A bigger purpose is there."

DG returned to music and, after his brother was incarcerated, he tried his hand at rapping. The emotion, the depth, the attention to detail... it all poured out into the poignant song "Long Nights," released in 2020. While he began making music as a way of dealing with the curves life had thrown him, he's grateful to know that others can relate and find inspiration in his music.

"I want you to understand what I've dealt with and understand that I've still achieved success," says DG. "Now I know I'm not alone, and other people can know they're not alone, too."