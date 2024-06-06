L'Impératrice Share 'Any Way' Feat. Maggie Rogers

Their new album will released this Friday, June 7.

Jun. 06, 2024
L’Impératrice is releasing Pulsar, their highly anticipated new album, this Friday, June 7th via Microqlima. The album sees the Parisian group move freely among the sounds they love, bridging hip-hop, kosmische, and modern pop with their most unabashed embraces of French Touch and international house ever. It is their first album to feature guest vocalists including GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter/producer/performer Maggie Rogers, rapper / producer Erick the Architect and Fabiana Martone. Listen to the album in full at midnight E.T. tonight, HERE

Ahead of the album’s release, the band has shared their latest single, and they might just be saving the best for last…. “Any Way” is their gorgeous collaboration with Maggie Rogers and is paired with a visual that takes fans on an intergalactic-meets-terrestrial adventure, directed by Zite and Léo. Rogers was a fan of L'Impératrice before they contacted her, having seen the band stateside several times. She arrived at their studio, listened to the track, took notes, and nailed her version in a few hours and as many takes. It is a luxurious love song, about savoring the moment rather than fretting the future, at least too much—again, and maybe for better and worse, the American way. 

“The French way is that we are pretty slow people,” says the group’s founder, Charles de Boisseguin, smiling. “We really take time to make things good. But Maggie Rogers showed up and showed us her skills and the American way. It was a magical moment.” Rogers adds, “L’Impératrice has been one of my favorite bands for a few years now, so when we started talking about working together on some music, I jumped at the opportunity to travel to Paris and create with them. The song came together really naturally and effortlessly in one afternoon and I really think it represents this perfect hybrid of what we both do. I’m so happy it’s out in the world.” 

The Parisian band recently performed two riveting performances at Coachella which saw them hailed as an “artist to watch” by the likes of Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times and Grammy.com, and praise for their live show from the likes of Billboard, Paper Magazine and more. On the heels of their European summer festival run, the group is also set to return to North America for a fall tour that has already seen sold out shows in New York, Philadelphia, Oakland, Denver and second shows added in several cities. See upcoming tour dates below. 

“Any Way” follows the album’s early singles “Danza Marilú (feat. Fabiana Martone),” an electrifying homage to Italo-disco and is an anthem for women of all ages for freely moving on the dancefloor; and “Me Da Igual,” three words in Spanish that roll off the tongue, a perfect title for a track of heightened sensuality, and "Love from the Other Side," the first English-language single from the album. These early singles from Pulsar give listeners a look at what to expect throughout the focused but far-reaching new record, influenced by the band’s travels around the globe in support of the 2021 album Tako Tsubo, including sold out shows and festival appearances across the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Europe. 

The new album is also a record where L’Impératrice made every decision, a set of songs that truly captured the band’s spirit both onstage and off. The self-produced album radiates the energy and wisdom of a band that has helmed so many dance parties around the world on the way to finding itself and its sound. Throughout, vocalist Flore Benguigui boldly sings of self-empowerment, or of shirking beauty standards, ageism, and drab normalcy. These are apt messages for these incandescent anthems of experience, of being yourself instead of anyone else’s version of it.

While writing the album, L’Impératice also tried a novel approach – splitting into two teams of ever-interchanging members to explore new ideas, led by de Boisseguin. It was a way of incorporating every voice into writing like never before, pulling from idiosyncratic upbringings and enthusiasms. They then passed the tracks to Benguigui, a longtime jazz singer who would sometimes write two-dozen vocal melodies for a song just to see which one fit best. It was an arduous and exciting process and saw the band go from writing through to recording the album in about nine months. This was the sort of self-determination they’d wanted and now found.

By confronting other languages, other perspectives and other territories, and with pleasure as their only compass, Pulsar is the jubilant testament of a band with plenty to say and the skills to say it themselves.

PULSAR TRACK LISTING

01 - Cosmogonie

02 - Amour Ex Machina

03 - Me Da Igual

04 - Love from the Other Side

05 - Danza Marilù (feat. Fabiana Martone)

06 - Any Way (feat. Maggie Rogers)

07 - Déjà-vue

08 - Girl!

09 - Sweet & Sublime (feat. Erick the Architect)

10 - Pulsar

L’IMPÉRATRICE TOUR DATES

June 7 Elbjazz - Hamburg, DE

June 8 Minuit avant la nuit - Amiens, FR 

June 9 Francofolies - Esch/Alzette, LU 

June 14 Heartland - Egeskov, DK

June 15 Pipfest - Oslo, NO

June 22 Les Nuits de Fourvière - Fourvière, FR

June 29 Europavox - Clermont-Ferrand, FR

June 30 Garorock - Marmande, FR

July 4 Open’er - Gdynia, PL 

July 6 Down The Rabbit Hole - Ewijk, NL

July 7 Beauregard - Hérouville Saint-Clair, FR

July 10 Les Déferlantes - Barcarès, FR

July 11 Les Vieilles Charrues - Carhaix, FR

July 12 Les Nuits Secrètes - Aulnoye Aymeries, FR 

July 13 Décibulles - Neuve Eglise, FR 

July 27 Paléo - Nyon, CH 

August 2 - Ronquières Festival - Ronquières, BE

August 7 Sziget - Budapest, HU

August 9 Way Out Fest - Goteborg, SE

August 11 Flow Fest - Helsinki, FI

August 15 Paredes De Coura - Paredes De Coura, PT  

Sep 5 The Anthem - Washington, DC

Sep 6 Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA *SOLD OUT

Sep 7 Terminal 5 - New York, NY *SOLD OUT

Sep 8 Terminal 5 - New York, NY *SECOND SHOW ADDED

Sep 10 MTELUS - Montreal, QC *SOLD OUT

Sep 11 MTELUS - Montreal, QC SECOND SHOW ADDED

Sep 13 Rebel - Toronto, ON

Sept 14 The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL

Sep 16 The Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO *SOLD OUT

Sep 17 The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

Sep 20 Malkin Bowl - Vancouver, BC

Sep 21 Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

Sep 22 Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

Sep 24 Fox Theater - Oakland, CA *SOLD OUT

Sep 25 Fox Theater - Oakland, CA *SECOND SHOW ADDED

Sep 27 Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Expo Hall

Oct 11 L’Aéronef - Lille, France

Oct 12 Stereolux - Nantes, France *SOLD OUT

Oct 17 Le Rocher De Palmer - Bordeaux, France *SOLD OUT

Oct 18 Le Bikini - Toulouse, France

Oct 19 La Sirène - La Rochelle, France *SOLD OUT

Oct 25 Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium

Oct 26 Den Atelier - Luxembourg

Oct 27 Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, Germany

Oct 31 Razzmatazz - Barcelona, Spain

Nov 1 La Riviera - Madrid, Spain

Nov 6 Alcatraz - Milan, Italy

Nov 7 La Belle Électrique - Grenoble, France *SOLD OUT

Nov 8 L'Autre Canal - Nancy, France

Nov 22  L'Olympia - Paris, France *SOLD OUT

Nov 23  L'Olympia - Paris, France *SOLD OUT

Nov 26 Roundhouse - London, UK *SOLD OUT

Nov 28 Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands *SOLD OUT

Nov 29 Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands *SOLD OUT

Dec 1 - Grosse Freiheit 36 - Hamburg, Germany

Dec 8  Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany

Dec 9 Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic

Dec 11 Gasometer - Vienna, Austria

Dec 12 X-Tra - Zurich, Switzerland

Dec 13 Thônex Live - Geneva, Switzerland

**North American Dates in bold

Photo credit: Augustin JSM
 


Videos