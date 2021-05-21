LIVINGMORE Sophomore Studio Album 'Take Me' Out Now!

Today, rising Los Angeles-based female-fronted alternative rock band Livingmore has released their sophomore full-length studio album Take Me via Nomad Eel Records. PRESS HERE to listen. The 11-track album, the quartet's most collaborative and personal body of work, arrives with an overall message of following your unique path in life, as evidenced by the previously released singles "Sharp" and "Got Me Feelin' Like." Coinciding with the album's release, Livingmore has released a live, in-studio performance video of the album's lead single and opening track "Sharp" filmed at the band's Los Angeles studio and directed and edited by Joseph Cultice - PRESS HERE to watch. Take Me is also available physically on CD as well as opaque blue vinyl via Nomad Eel Record's webstore HERE and a band exclusive clear vinyl with glacial blue and red splatter via Livingmore's official webstore HERE, both shipping later this year.

"We are so excited to release this album," shares Livingmore. "It is a part of our souls."

Anchored by glossy guitar and under the glow of neon keys, Livingmore convert kinetic motion into instantly irresistible rock anthems that shimmer, shine, and soar all at once. The four-piece - Alex Moore [vocals/guitar], Spencer Livingston [guitar/vocals], Mike Schadel [drums/keys], and Rodrigo Moreno [bass] - is ready to move listeners more than ever with Take Me. Produced by Schadel and mixed and mastered by Josiah Mazzaschi (Built To Spill, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Light FM), the new album, recorded at Livingmore's own studio, has received early support from PopMatters, American Songwriter, Culture Collide, Atwood Magazine, Glide Magazine, Buzz Bands and more.

Take Me opens with "Sharp," a disco-rock celebration of life and self-expression, inspired by the idea of how our different energies mix with the wardrobe we wear allowing us to feel comfortable expressing ourselves. Follow-up single "Got Me Feelin' Like" tells the story of a larger-than-life "rhinestone cowboy" character envisioned by lead vocalist Alex Moore as showcased in the song's official music video. Elsewhere on Take Me, "Rays" glistens with a hummable melody while daydreaming of an adventure during a worrisome time and, hinging on an unpredictable rhythm shuffling towards a chantable hook, "Dramatic" is a fun song encouraging its listeners to make themselves feel good amongst the madness going on in the world. Full track listing for Take Me below.

Livingmore first came to life in 2014 when Alex and Spencer began collaborating while bonding over a wide swath of influences, including Garbage, The Hives, Roy Orbison, Modest Mouse, Wilco, Radiohead, The Cure, The Smiths, and more. As the duo continued to write, Mike and Rodrigo eventually joined the fold, and the group's 2015 self-titled EP, Livingmore, gained traction online. Between countless packed shows and a performance at SXSW, the band dropped their first full-length album, OK To Land, in 2018, igniting a buzz. Since their debut, Livingmore has independently amassed over 2 million total streams along with media support from the likes of Interview Magazine, Nylon, Paste, Music Connection, PopCrush, Clash, Earmilk and more. With Take Me, the members of Livingmore are opening up like never before, inviting all to join on the rollercoaster ride and its non-conformist path.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Joseph Cultice