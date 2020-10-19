LISTEN: Sinéad Harnett & EARTHGANG Team Up on 'Take Me Away'

Sinéad Harnett is back with another surefire collaboration.

After dropping the magnetic "Stickin'" with the likes of Masego and VanJess, Sinéad Harnett is back with another surefire collaboration. The R&B powerhouse vocalist and songwriter has teamed up with EARTHGANG for the irresistibly smooth single "Take Me Away" available now across all digital streaming platforms via The Orchard.

Listen to the track produced by Sinéad's frequent collaborator GRADES (Khalid, H.E.R., Dua Lipa, NAO) below. "Take Me Away" is lifted off Sinéad's highly anticipated sophomore album dropping early 2021.

On her latest collab, Sinéad shares, "When I sent the idea for 'Take Me Away' to Johnny Venus he assumed I'd written it recently. Weirdly art has a strange way of feeding into life and vice versa, so he took an old idea and added his own story to it in real time. Right now a little escape is something a lot of us are looking for, so I hope this song can be just that."

Sinéad Harnett has a voice you simply must hear to believe. The critically acclaimed North London-born R&B powerhouse vocalist burst onto the scene thanks to a series of major collaborations with the likes of Disclosure ("Boiling"), Kaytranada ("Heal You" ft. Wretch 32, "Say What You Mean"), Snakeships ("No Other Way," "Rather Be With You"), and perhaps most notably on three of Rudimental's tracks off his UK #1 album Home ("Home," "Hide," and "Baby" with MNEK) to name only a few.



With a handful of features and tours supporting Disclosure and Rudimental under her belt, Sinéad saw her career defining moment in 2016 with the release of her hit single "If You Let Me" featuring frequent collaborator GRADES. With over 65 million streams to date on Spotify alone, the song continues to be a pool of discovery for new fans. Sinéad teamed up with the London producer again for her 2018 single "Body," which saw her give a riveting live performance for the COLORS stage that has clocked over 15 million views on YouTube.



In 2019, Sinéad saw the release of her long-awaited debut album, Lessons in Love, which explores the layered complexities within love, and all that she's learned from it. When speaking of the meaning behind her full-length debut, she explained, "Once it was finished, I stepped back and recognized all the healing I had been doing through letting the pain go away with the songs. I want to invite my fans to embark on that same journey to loving themselves too." The album went on to receive critical praise from key industry outlets such as Complex, The FADER, NYLON, HYPEBEAST, Clash, Notion, andOnes to Watch cementing Harnett as an important artist-to-watch.



Now managed by Courtney Stewart of Right Hand Co. (Khalid), Sinéad is gearing up for an exciting 2020 as she preps for the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album. "Seemingly, every two or three years, the UK music industry births a new chanteuse with globe-worthy vocals," marked Complex. "Now, though, all eyes are on Sinéad Harnett, with her effortlessly-cool demeanor and gospel-inflected tones."

Listen to "Take Me Away" here:

