LISTEN: RICCI Delivers Explosive 'Time (Real Racing 3 Remix)'

In celebration of Formula 1’s 70th Anniversary.

EA Games taps Dim Mak to curate a bespoke remix package of the original score to Real Racing 3 in celebration of Formula 1's 70th Anniversary. For the 2020 season, Dim Mak artists have been commissioned to remix three songs by Australian producer Ryan Kurt, who created the Real Racing 3 soundtrack last year. Brazilian producer RICCI contributes a flavorful rework of "Time," firing off snappy, bass house rhythms suited for supersonic gameplay. The remix drops in-game with Real Racing 3's latest update and is additionally available on all DSPs.

Averaging around 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, RICCI is one the most exciting Brazilian electronic music figures to emerge in recent years. The 24-year-old producer is known for his rhythmic style of house music, incorporating deep low-end basslines amongst captivating grooves. The "Time" remix marks RICCI's third Dim Mak release, following his 2017 New Noise debut "Hold My Hands" and "Caliente," alongside Matroda. "Time" is yet another example of RICCI's innovative and futuristic approach, pulling from different styles and decades to create his own expressive dance-inducing sound.

"When I received the email about the remix opportunity, I got so excited and started working on some ideas even before I got the stems. My biggest inspiration was the memory of playing F1 in 2003 with my dad. Doing this remix is a dream coming true. When I told my father about the remix he was very proud of me." - RICCI

In addition to this unique collaboration, players who download and play Real Racing 3 during this update will have the opportunity to get a "remix" version of the Formula 1® Academy car featuring a livery designed in collaboration between Dim Mak, RICCI and artists at Firemonkeys Studio. Players will also get the chance to view a behind the scenes interview detailing the creation of the remix with RICCI in Real Racing TV, the game's in-app media platform, as well as get a first "listen" to the new track in-game.

In support of the collaboration, F1 will be adding the RICCI single to F1 Tracks when the track is released. F1 Tracks unites both music and sport, providing a dynamic platform for fans which brings the two together.

Listen here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles