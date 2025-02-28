LISA Releases Highly Anticipated First Full-Length Solo Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



World renowned rapper, singer, dancer, and style icon, LISA has released her highly anticipated first full-length solo album, Alter Ego via LLOUD Co./RCA Records. The 15-track album includes her recently released single “Born Again” featuring. Doja Cat and RAYE, which marked LISA’s first release of 2025. The song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the #1 most added song at Top 40 radio in the US following release.

Along with Doja Cat and Raye, the album includes all new high energy and powerful collaborations with Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion and Future. The album also includes previously released singles, “New Woman” featuring Rosalía, “Moonlit Floor,” and “Rockstar,” the latter of which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Global Ex. US Chart and #4 on the Billboard Global 200 Chart. “Rockstar” also earned LISA the coveted MTV VMA award for Best K-Pop and she broke a new record as the first solo act to win in that category multiple times.

On Alter Ego, LISA emulates five characters each representing a unique personality. They are represented by the five points on a star, which has become a key emblem in the campaign. She first teased the characters in her album announcement in November and has begun to reveal more about the characters leading up to the release which garnered much excitement from fans. The five characters were revealed and each has a counterpart song on the album that reflects their own ego; Roxi (“Rockstar”), Sunni (“Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)”), Kiki (“New Woman” feat. ROSALÍA), Vixi (“FXCK UP THE WORLD”) and Speedi (“Lifestyle”). See below for the full tracklist.

Following album release, LISA will make her OSCARs debut this Sunday, March 2 when she performs as part of a special celebration of cinema at the 97th Annual Academy Awards along with Doja Cat and Raye.

Earlier this month, LISA made her acting debut in season three of HBO’s The White Lotus and recently appeared on the popular video series “Hot Ones”. Not slowing down, LISA will return to the desert in April to make her solo debut at Coachella.

About LISA

LISA is a rapper, singer, and dancer best known as a member of the globally renowned K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK. Beyond her success with BLACKPINK, LISA has made a name for herself as a solo artist and has broken several records globally with singles “Lalisa” and “Money” charting in the top 10 of the Billboard Global 200. “Money” holds the record as the longest-charting song by a solo female K-pop artist on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US and on the U.K. Singles Chart. LISA broke three Guinness World Records in 2023 as the most Instagram followers for a K-pop artist (currently at 105 Million followers on the platform), she is also the first solo K-pop winner at both the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV European Music Awards.

In 2024, LISA launched her own management company, LLOUD CO., in an effort to create a platform to showcase her overall vision in music and entertainment that pushes boundaries. In partnership with LLOUD Co. and RCA Records, LISA released her first solo single under the partnership, “Rockstar” which was produced by Ryan Tedder and Sam Homaee. She then joined forces with GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Rosalía to release her second single, “New Woman,” followed by her third single, “Moonlit Floor.” She first teased “Moonlit Floor” during her solo festival debut at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City and following the song’s official release, she had a showstopping performance at the Victoria’s Secret Runway Show.

Along with her global dominance in music and unparalleled stage presence, she is known for her unique fashion sense and trendsetting style, making her a prominent force in the global fashion industry. LISA graced the cover of ELLE Magazine’s highly coveted September issue in 2024 and Louis Vuitton announced LISA as their newest House Ambassador and she continues to be the face of Bulgari.

Outside of music, LISA is starring in the hit HBO Original series, The White Lotus, season 3. This role marks her major on screen debut and was filmed in her native Thailand.

Photo Credit: Wontae Go

