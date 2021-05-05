'LINDEMANN: Live in Moscow' Out May 21st

It was a spectacular farewell to a bygone era, the last great pre-Covid blowout: On March 15th 2020, Rammstein singer Till Lindemann and Swedish multi-instrumentalist and producer Peter Tägtgren took to the stage at Moscow's VTB Arena with their project LINDEMANN to play two triumphant shows, recorded for posterity and captured visually by filmmaker Serghey Grey.

On May 21st 2021, the already legendary Moscow event will be released as a live album and concert film in a total of five physical formats. Fans can choose from a 2LP edition, as well as DVD, Blu-ray, and a special CD + Blu-ray edition, housed in a hardback digibook with 40-page booklet. Of particular note is the super deluxe box set, numbered and limited to 4,000 copies worldwide, containing the special edition album, two wearable masks with the faces of Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren, five art prints and a certificate of authenticity. "Live in Moscow" will also be available digitally (audio and video).

"Live in Moscow" finds LINDEMANN taking the listener and/or viewer on a dizzying ride through material from their two albums "Skills In Pills" and "F & M", which have sold hundreds of thousands of copies globally. Highlights include "Fish On," "Knebel," "Frau & Mann," "Steh auf," "Platz Eins," "Praise Abort," and "Gummi", to name just a few, with the English lyrics of the first album mixing perfectly with the German on the follow-up. In Till's unmistakable voice, everything sounds like LINDEMANN-speak anyway - and, as the Moscow crowds singing along at the top of their lungs would agree, that is an international language.

"Live in Moscow" makes the close of another era, as Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren agreed in November 2020 to move on from LINDEMANN and to dedicate themselves to other, separate projects. "Live in Moscow" is a memorial to the singular combination of two exceptional talents and the unique musical entity they created together.