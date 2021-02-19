L'FREAQ Release New Single 'Make Me Move'

NYC-based, dark synth-pop artist, L'FREAQ, is back with her first release in two years and it's all about the burn of yearning. "Make Me Move" is out now and drenched in steamy longing. With her jaw-dropping range on full display, the sensual and personal lyrics are taken from the bellows of her lower range to mystic heights and back again. Describing the single, L'FREAQ says:

"I wrote this song before quarantine about deep yearning for my long-distance partner. It was my challenge to strip everything away to primal instincts. When quarantine hit, it forbid us from seeing each other and the relationship ended, causing a spiral into craving and a deep dive into intimate voicemails that have been sampled on the song."

Sharing her private voicemails is intimate and letting listeners into the lower-left ventricle of her heart is classic L'FREAQ. Known for her penchant for darkness and lust for mystery and creativity, it's her rawness that keeps fans feeling empowered to wave their freak flags with conviction. NYLON says, "Look at L'FREAQ, draped in jewels and Cleopatra-esque eye makeup; then look a little harder. Behind the artifice, integrity abounds."

L'FREAQ is all about being inclusive, and she is outspoken when it comes to defending the underdog. As an ally of everyone on the spectrum of gender and sexuality, bullies, racists and sexists are not allowed in L'FREAQ's kingdom. She also shows her love for those closest to her, by highlighting their work: namely her fashion photographer mom, Kelly Cappelli (as seen in Vogue), who does all the photography and artwork for L'FREAQ.

"Make Me Move" was written by L'FREAQ and Kyle McCammon (from the LA-based indie-rock band Lean) and produced by Theo & the Climb (LA-based production duo consisting of Aaron "A08" Berton & Matt Crawford) with help from McCammon. The live drums are by Steve Goold (from Sara Bareilles, Owl City, Ben Rector). The single was mix by Mike Seaberg and mastered by Dan Coutant at Sun Room Audio.

The new single follows L'FREAQ's debut EP, Weird Awakenings, which played with themes of self-discovery. Armed with a full book of poetry, L'FREAQ took pieces of her work and composed songs with Mike Irish, who also produced and mixed the EP at Shifted Recording Studios. The EP was mastered by Stuart Hawkes at Metropolis London Music. They took their time in discovering a sound that felt genuine, one that explored all the raw places she had been longing to find. Together, they created a modern amalgamation of L'FREAQ's dark, thoughtful poetry and her raw musical instincts, which inevitably alchemized into songs that are all at once aggressive, sensual and moving.

Having shared a stage with ABBA, India.Arie and Jakob Dylan, it's important to note her live performance prowess, even without tour dates on the books (speaking of longing). L'FREAQ played a packed NYC performance debut at SoHo House, and channeled Britney Spears (especially during her ferocious "Toxic" cover"), Nick Cave and Beats Antique vibes. The Deli Magazine later dubbed her "NYC's Favorite Emerging Artist."

With over 500k streams, 240K plays on YouTube, and songs featured in "Riverdale," Playboy, Netflix's "Dating Around, "Good Trouble," "FBI," "The Voice," "City on a Hill" and more - all born from her 5-song debut EP, this new single, "Make Me Move," satisfies the longing for more L'FREAQ, but just enough to want more.

Photo Credit: Kelly Cappelli