LENNE Releases New Single 'LETTING YOU DOWN'

Back in the early 2000's, Leonard Cerzosie Jr. started a band with his brother called The Infinite Staircase that did very well as an independent band. the band worked with artists like Earl Slick from David Bowie's band, Candlebox, Sevendust, and even Zakk Wylde. In 2009, they scored a slot on tour with Black Label Society, Sevendust, and Dope that sealed a lot of friendships they still have to this day.

"In 2010, the love of my life passed away suddenly. Pill overdose. It was a devastating time. She was only 27. Morgan Rose and I wrote and recorded the EP, No Amends that was a dedication to my love" says Leonard Cerzosie Jr.

He continues, "Over the years, I've had my hand in multiple projects. I formed "Le Projet" around 2013 that featured members of Candlebox, Sevendust, and The Infinite Staircase. I also joined the Baltimore band "The Mayan Factor" a few years ago and have toured with them in Mexico City and the states. During all this, my mother was diagnosed with ALS. One day- after performing a friend insisted on introducing me to someone. He was confident we needed to meet. That was the day I met Jim Taylor. We did get along immediately and have since been composing all sorts of music together."

"When my mother passed away, Morgan got very involved with what was going on with me and my dad. He invited us out to his place in Atlanta multiple times. We started recording songs with Corey Lowery that would ultimately become "LeNNe". We spent much time digging deep for the right lyrics and tones. There were multiple artists involved over the course of a few years, but the official line up is me and Jim led by Morgan" he adds.

"Lenne is one of the most real artists I've ever come across. He wears his heart on sleeve, and expresses vulnerability that hits you in the heart. I love how he tells a story. These songs are an emotional roller coaster into the mind of a tortured soul" says Morgan Rose.

"We are very excited to have Lenne on the Imagen Records roster. I can't wait for everyone to hear the music" says Bob Winegard, President of Imagen Records.

"Letting You Down" is the first single to be released. The song features Leonard Cerzosie Jr., Morgan Rose, Jim Taylor, and Corey Lowery.

Listen here: