LBK Entertainment Signs Marcus Hummon To Publishing Deal

LBK Entertainment announced today that it has signed legendary songwriter, recording artist, producer, studio musician, playwright and author Marcus Hummon to an exclusive publishing deal.

A 2019 Nashville Songwriter's Hall of Fame inductee Hummon has co-written iconic hits such as "Cowboy Take Me Away" and "Ready To Run" by The Dixie Chicks, "Born To Fly" by Sara Evans, "One Of These Days" by Tim McGraw, "Only Love" by Wynonna, "The Cheap Seats" by Alabama and many more. "Bless The Broken Road" by Rascal Flatts earned Hummon a 2005 Grammy for Best Country Song, as well as NSAI Song of the Year. Hummon has written an opera (Surrender Road, staged by The Nashville Opera Company in 2005) and six musicals, three of which were featured as part of the New York New Musical Festival. He is currently in production of a new musical American Prophet, anticipated to be staged this fall. Hummon has also scored two films: Lost Boy? Home and The Last Songwriter, a documentary that he co-produced.

Hummon says, "I am thrilled to have signed a deal with LBK Entertainment. For me, it's both an exciting new venture, and also... a kind of coming home! I have worked with some of the team members before such as Tim Dubois, as I was a development artist on his original Arista Records roster and Debby Dill, pitched my first chart-topping song, 'Only Love,' to Wynonna Judd back in 1993. Although Carl Kornmeyer and I haven't worked together in the past, I am well aware that he has a tremendous reputation in the business, and I am excited for the opportunity to work with the talented and very capable Mariah Topel who leads the creative team."

CEO and majority owner of LBK Entertainment, Kornmeyer says, "We are honored to have Marcus join the team of amazing talent at LBK. His versatility as a songwriter and producer in all genres is remarkable and will be valuable to the continued growth of LBK and all our songwriters."

Combining the world of music publishing and artist development, LBK Entertainment was created to serve a niche space in the business of music. Founded by music industry veteran Carl Kornmeyer, LBK's mission is to support songwriters who have unique skills and opportunities across a myriad of genres. LBK's distinct position of supporting development in the creative community, with the deep experience of seasoned professionals, is opening doors for both the artists, songwriters and LBK. Legendary songwriter and A&R man, Tim DuBois, together with Belmont graduate and LBK's Creative Director, Mariah Topel, are providing development for artists to have a greater say in their own ideas, moving them towards recording and releasing new songs. The evolution of LBK has started to take shape for their songwriters/artists with a catalog of over 20 talented songwriters including Ivory Layne, who is signed to Justin Timberlake's Villa 40 label, Marc Martel who recently came to fame as the stellar voice of many Freddie Mercury songs in the Bohemian Rhapsody movie, and LBK will announce several additional signings shortly.

LBK has added other experienced voices to the team including Claire Parr, former VP of Geffen and Curb Records and Co-Founder of Live In the Vineyard, who consults on overall artist development and film and television sync pitches. Debby Dill, former head of development for Windswept Publishing and BMG Publishing, assists LBK with songwriter and artist development. Sarah Feldman supports LBK from her background in managing and representing songwriters and song placement experience pitching well-known catalogs with cuts in the US, Europe, Australia and Brazil. Rounding out the LBK team is the financial expertise of Debbie Mundy and Courtney Ives.

For more information please visit: www.lbkmusicpublishing.com





