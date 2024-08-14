LA's Jerry Paper Releases Catchy Art-Pop Song 'Moonstruck'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lucas Nathan, the human being behind the Jerry Paper persona, has been releasing music since 2012, collaborating with Weyes Blood, Mild High Club, Kari Faux, and Tyler, The Creator on the way. But after a grueling 6-week tour and a “cartoonishly large bag of psilocybin mushrooms” in the Tucson desert, Nathan realized that though they were having fun, constant touring wasn’t a recipe for a wholegrain life after all.

Nathan wrote “Moonstruck” as soon as they got home. “Immediately when I got back from tour, I knew something big in my life had to change, so “Moonstruck” is kind of a meditation on joy even while the earth is shifting beneath you.” After experiencing their own “radical growth” through therapy, Nathan found they wanted to do the same for other people, which led them to the decision to become a therapist themselves. Learning something unrelated but new triggered a burst of creative juice, and they completed their new album INBETWEEZER – their tenth – while in school.

INBETWEEZER’s crooning rockers and bubble-pop jams came about when Nathan let go and indulged in total, freewheeling play. Where Jerry Paper’s last album Free Time celebrated the freedom of integrating their nonbinariness, on INBETWEEZER they embrace their multidimensionality, explore the complicated feelings of in-between-ness and learn to accept change.

The “Moonstruck” video by Fantastic 3d Creation calls back to Jerry Paper’s experiences in Arizona: a cartoon version of them bathes in a flying inflatable pool while crossing a moonlit desert, and eventually learns to accept themselves as they turn into a beautiful flower.

INBETWEEZER is out on September 27th. Join Jerry Paper this fall on tour in the US to worship at the altar of everything in the middle of the beginning and the end.

JERRY PAPER’S US TOUR

11 Oct - Los Angeles - Teragram Ballroom

17 Oct - San Diego - Soda Bar

23 Oct - Seattle - Madame Lou’s

24 Oct - Portland - Polaris Hall

27 Oct - San Francisco - Rickshaw Stop

2 Nov - Brooklyn - Brooklyn Made

INBETWEEZER Tracklist

Brown Thumb Scenic Route Front Ear (My Bread) Moonstruck New Year’s Day Everything Angel In Betwee Trixter Sez A Song On The Tip Of My Mind Powder Pink Powder Green

Photo credit: Michael Tyrone Delaney

