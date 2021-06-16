LA's Big Mother Gig Announce Fall U.S. Tour Supporting Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

Milwaukee-bred/LA-based indie rock band Big Mother Gig are excited to announce their upcoming fall U.S. tour. Supporting Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, Big Mother Gig will be making appearances across the midwest and east coast, visiting markets such as Nashville, TN on September 15, Philadelphia, PA on September 17, Brooklyn, NY on September 18, Cleveland, OH on September 23, St. Louis, MO on October 1 and more. Tickets are on sale now and a full listing of dates can be found below.



The fall tour will offer the first opportunity for the band to support their new album. A celebration of sobriety, Gusto is first and foremost a recovery record. "I celebrated my first year of sobriety alone over a stormy Spring weekend in a desert cabin with some recording gear," frontman Richard Jankovich recalls. "The album just flowed out of me-13 songs over three days. I wrote from morning until night and it was cathartic." Addressing family, marriage, addiction, anger, serotonin, despair and, ultimately, hope, Gusto is a wide-ranging, emotional journey that focuses on second chances. Stream the album in full on Spotify HERE.

Written by music vet Richard Jankovich and performed by Michael Datz, Albert Kurniawan, Micah Lopez as well as Jankovich, Gusto was mixed by Dan Long (Local Natives, Spiral Stairs) and mastered by Howie Weinberg (Nirvana, Spoon, The White Stripes). Lead singles "The Underdog feat Leah Wellbaum (Slothrust)" and "The Doctor Will See You Now" were premiered by Stereogum and American Songwriter, respectively. Singles received strong support at radio including SiriusXM and NPR stations and peaked at #12 on the Submodern radio chart. Singles received editorial/official playlisting from Spotify, Apple and Amazon (as well as NPR "New Music Friday") and the band signed with Madison House booking (Stone Foxes, String Cheese Incident, SSION, The Beths).



Their 2018 LP, No More Questions, released while on tour opening for Gin Blossoms, featured Dicky Barrett (Mighty Mighty Bosstones) and Britta Phillips (Luna) on vocals. It was praised by Brooklyn Vegan, NPR/The Current, Paste, The Big Takeover, Alternative Press, Under The Radar and more. Since reforming in 2016, Big Mother Gig has performed with Gin Blossoms, Soccer Mommy, The Posies, Luna, Peelander-Z, Alvarez Kings, The Yawpers and more.



Big Mother Gig will be making the following U.S. appearances this fall. Dates below with more to be added soon.

SEPTEMBER

15 - NASHVILLE, TN - 3RD & LINDSLEY *

17 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - ARDMORE MUSIC HALL *

18 - BROOKLYN, NY - BROOKLYN BOWL *

21 - WARRENDALE, PA - JERGEL'S RHYTHM GRILLE *

22 - COLUMBUS, OH - SKULLY'S *

23 - CLEVELAND, OH - BEACHLAND BALLROOM *

24 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN - HI-FI ANNEX *

26 - MADISON, WI - HIGH NOON SALOON *

28 - ST. PAUL, MN - TURF CLUB *

29 - DES MOINES, IA - WOOLY'S *

30 - KANSAS CITY, MO - KNUCKLEHEADS SALOON *

OCTOBER

01 - ST. LOUIS, MO - OFF BROADWAY *

* - supporting Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears