LAL Releases DARK BEINGS on March 8

To support the release of Dark Beings, LAL will make their first trek to America on a cross-country tour. They will conduct workshops as well as play gigs to give fans an alternative experience to hear the music. Kazi explains: It changes from show to show because the community we work with changes. The workshop can and does shift based on the energy and needs of the group, but in our ten years of doing this workshop, from Canada to India, we've always had amazing experiences and outcomes, because it's less about the final product and more about the process and working in community.

The workshop is a group sound making/spoken word collaborative gathering. They will create and record a musical background with found sounds and bodies (hands, mouths, feet!) as well as creating poetry, spoken word and abstract word pieces and each participant will get an mp3 of the work created. This will be a collaborative process and an introduction to recording and sound creation. A way to bring their community ethos on the road.

Rosina Kazi talks about why the band have decided, after a long career to come to the United States: "Though we have been releasing albums since 2000, in 2009 we took a break from the 'music industry' and started to focus more on the ecosystem. We opened our home and DIY/ DIT (Do it Together) space, Unit 2, and were focused on that. Fast Forward ten years later, we finally feel we need to come back to the music scene, since so much has changed and independent culture and all sort of musical styles and cultures are flourishing.