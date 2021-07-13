LAKES Release New Single 'Retrograde'

Six-piece indie-rock ensemble, Lakes, have shared "Retrograde" - the third and final single from their upcoming album, Start Again, due out on July 30 via Know Hope Records (US), Big Scary Monsters (UK) and Friend Of Mine Records (Japan). The track premiered yesterday on Under The Radar Magazine, who called it a "marching indie rock anthem." Fans can stream the single here and pre-order Start Again here.

Founded by drummer and writer, Matt Shaw, Lakes have evolved immensely over the past four years. Maturing from a mini, bedroom side-project to a fully fleshed out math rock group, they continue to grow in groundbreaking new ways.

With the release of The Tahoe EP in 2018, The Geneva EP in 2019 and The Constance LP in 2019, Lakes were praised by the likes of Rocksound, BrooklynVegan, AltPress and Washed Up Emo, who referred to the group as "Your new favourite band." The band's spell-binding and triumphant live show saw them out on the road with UK label-mates Orchards and Nervus, and unexpectedly spread their reputation halfway across the globe, with Tower Records Tokyo profiling the band in-store, and Friend Of Mine Records in Japan and Know Hope Records in the US welcoming the group to their rosters.

Now, Lakes are ready to release Start Again, which features profound melodies, improved basslines and poppy choruses. Recorded over the course of nine months and various lockdowns-and produced and mixed by Neil Strauch (Owen, Owls, Joan Of Arc, Slow Mass)-Start Again is a testament of the human condition, as it explores themes such as mental health, addiction, break-ups and cutting out toxic friends.

Vocalist/guitarist, Roberto Cappellina, shares, "This batch of songs has been a vehicle for healing for all six of us in some way, so there are a lot of different, but raw themes throughout the record. Even though we're currently all isolated from each other, the one person you can't escape is yourself. We've been to some dark places between us, but ultimately, 'Start Again' is about coming out the other side. This record is about facing that darkness, owning it and letting go of the past. It's about being at peace with it and moving forward and saying that it's actually OK to start again."

Lakes are Roberto Cappellina (vocals, guitar, percussion), Blue Jenkins (vocals, glockenspiel, keys, percussion), Matt Shaw (drums, guitar, keys, percussion), Charlie Smith (bass), Rob Vacher (guitar) and Gareth Arthur (guitar).

