LACES and BELLSAINT Team Up for New Single 'American Grime'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



LACES is back with a bang, releasing her powerful new single, "American Grime," featuring fellow alt-pop powerhouse BELLSAINT. The track dives headfirst into the murky waters of the American Dream, questioning whether it’s a reality worth chasing or a rigged game where we all gamble away our souls for an unattainable goal.

LACES offers a raw, unflinching look at societal pressures and the perpetual hustle we’ve been conditioned to accept. She asks the hard questions: Is the dream even real, or is it just a never-ending clean-up job? And if it’s all a rigged game, do we stand a chance, or is this just another coin toss? The song brilliantly captures the dissonance between ambition and the price we pay to achieve it.

LACES, known for her remarkable ability to blend vulnerability with resilience, showcases her signature cashmere voice and introspective lyricism in "American Grime." Formerly recognized as Charlotte Sometimes, LACES has grown into her sound and artistry, never shying away from exploring the darkness while offering glimmers of hope through her music.

BELLSAINT brings her own fierce energy to the track, adding layers of nostalgic, raw power that evoke her influences from the ‘60s counterculture. With a voice that’s equally delicate and defiant, she delivers a performance that complements LACES’ message, reminding listeners that resistance against the status quo is timeless.

Produced by queer artist/producer Dresage, "American Grime" not only stands as an anthem of self-reflection but also continues LACES’ journey of pushing boundaries in the music industry. The song is a testament to her remarkable versatility, following her recent success with high-profile syncs like her song “They Say” featured on NBC's Found, and the critically acclaimed "Girlfriend" on Freeform’s Good Trouble.

LACES has garnered praise from industry heavyweights and publications alike. Billboard recently spotlighted her as one of the top queer music executives in 2021, and her previous singles have made waves across Lucifer and Good Trouble. Her artistry and authenticity shine through in "American Grime," solidifying her place as one of the most compelling voices of her generation.

About LACES

LACES, the brainchild of Jessica Vaughn, is an artist who defies genre norms with her adult-alt pop sound, crafting deeply personal and introspective songs. Under her legal name, Vaughn is also a sought-after songwriter and producer for TV and film, with placements on major networks like CW, Netflix, and ABC. LACES’ unique ability to balance raw vulnerability with polished production has made her a standout in the music world.

About BELLSAINT

Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter BELLSAINT (Caroline Brooks) has made a name for herself as a bold and unapologetic force in the alt-pop scene. With a sound that blends the past and present, she draws on influences like Johnny Cash and Stevie Nicks to create music that speaks to today’s countercultural waves. Her music has been featured in popular shows like Riverdale, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Pretty Little Liars.

Photo Credit: Shari Hoffman

Comments