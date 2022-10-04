Kylie Morgan Announces 'Songs to Say I Do' EP

EMI Records Nashville singer/songwriter Kylie Morgan is surprising fans with a brand-new five track EP, Songs To Say I Do, creatively inspired by her upcoming nuptials. Out everywhere October 14, the project is available to pre-save now, and features four new songs (all co-written by Kylie) as well as her recently released viral smash "Bridesmaids."

Kylie took social media by storm with "Bridesmaids," her call-out to the best friends that keep her world spinning. Released in response to fan demand, she co-wrote the song with one of her real-life bridesmaids in her forthcoming wedding, Sam DeRosa, as well as KK Johnson.

Kylie's initial viral TikTok using the track has racked up 8.2 million views with over 1.2 million likes, while more than 156K fans have created their own videos using the sound, including nods not only to wedding parties but favorite musicians, family members, pets and more.

Kylie's debut single "If He Wanted To He Would" can be heard on country radio now, with the empowering, up-front anthem featured on her current EP, P.S. Six additional tracks make up the project, each co-penned by the bold up-and-comer.

Kylie is on the road now with Tyler Rich on the Thinkin' We're In Love Tour, taking the stage in the Northwest this weekend for stops in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. For more information and a full list of Kylie's tour dates, visit here.

Exuberant and ethereal, Kylie Morgan is turning heads with her new EP P.S., out everywhere now. Pairing articulate, coming-of-age revelations with fun up-tempo anthems, P.S. features seven tracks each co-written by Kylie, including her debut single to country radio, "If He Wanted To He Would."

P.S. is the anticipated follow-up to her breakout EP, Love, Kylie - a bold introduction that scored the Oklahoma native a place as one of CMT's Next Women of Country, VEVO's 2021 DSCVR Artists to Watch, and to CMA's coveted KixStart program. Already surpassing 100 MILLION global streams, Kylie has been praised for her "powerful voice" (CMT) with "infectious arrangements, irresistibly clever lyrics and a vibrant, empowering energy" (American Songwriter).

On the road this fall with Tyler Rich for the Thinkin' We're In Love Tour, she has previously opened for artists including Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kip Moore, Jason Derulo, Gavin DeGraw, Brett Eldredge and Billy Currington.

Listen to the new single here: