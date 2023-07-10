Kylie Minogue Releases Absolute. Remix of 'Padam Padam'

Kylie’s highly anticipated studio album, ‘Tension’, will be released on September 22nd. 

By: Jul. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 2 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
How to Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Australia Photo 3 How to Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Australia
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 4 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19

Kylie Minogue Releases Absolute. Remix of 'Padam Padam'

Kylie Minogue’s hit single, ‘Padam Padam’, song of the summer and global phenomenon, has been remixed by British producer ABSOLUTE. With support from the likes of Pete Tong, Annie Mac, Tiga, and The Blessed Madonna, ABSOLUTE. is a major player of the international House and electronic scene. 

The remix, out now, has already been doing the rounds in the clubs as well as going down a storm at Glastonbury during Annie Mac’s live Essential Mix.

 With 44 million global streams since its release in May, ‘Padam Padam’ has climbed into the UK Official Charts top ten and taken the number one spot on the UK Big Top 40 for five weeks.

TikTok users across the world have embraced the track with millions of fans using the song on the platform, including celebrity TikToks from Suki Waterhouse, Olly Alexander, Heidi Klum, Sam Smith and lots more. Currently sitting at number two in the UK radio airplay charts, the song has been added to playlists across the country including at Radio 1, Radio 2 and Capital.

The word ‘Padam’ has quickly found its way into slang across the world as an all encompassing greeting, exclamation, verb, noun and adjective (!) … There’s even been calls for ‘Padam’ to be added to the Oxford English Dictionary.

Talking about the news the track had reached the UK top ten, Kylie said:

“This is truly amazing and 19 year old me would say the same thing! I am so thankful to everyone involved with Padam Padam and am astounded at how people have made it their own. The song belongs to everyone now and I’m loving every second of it.”

 2023 has already seen Kylie perform on American Idol, release the immediately iconic ‘Padam Padam’ video, play a surprise set at Capital’s Summertime Ball and headline New York’s KTUphoria. The ABSOLUTE. remix joins the recently released Jax Jones remix of ‘Padam Padam’ and both are available across streaming platforms now.

 Kylie’s highly anticipated studio album, ‘Tension’, will be released on September 22nd. 

Listen to the new remix here:






RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Pianist Bill OConnell Plays The Hamptons Jazz Festival in LIVE IN MONTAUK Photo
Pianist Bill O'Connell Plays The Hamptons Jazz Festival in 'LIVE IN MONTAUK'

Bill O'Connell has released 'Live in Montauk,' a new album live from the Hamptons Jazz Festival.

2
Justin Meyer Releases EP Quarter Life Photo
Justin Meyer Releases EP 'Quarter Life'

After previous singles 'Friends With Fear' and 'Melancholia,' Brooklyn-based artist/producer Justin Meyer returns with the release of his six-track EP, Quarter Life.

3
 Jennifer Alvarado Releases New Single Trigger Warning Photo
 Jennifer Alvarado Releases New Single 'Trigger Warning'

Country-Pop singer/songwriter and recording artist Jennifer Alvarado recently released her new single 'Trigger Warning.' You can listen to the song HERE!

4
Pete Price Revives Romance With New Single And Lyric Video: “Old Movies And You&rdqu Photo
Pete Price Revives Romance With New Single And Lyric Video: “Old Movies And You”

Independent singer, songwriter, and guitarist Pete Price has released his newest single and lyric video, 'Old Movies and You' from his acclaimed album, 'Department of the Interior.'

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Dillon Francis Unveils 'LA ON ACID' With Good Times AheadDillon Francis Unveils 'LA ON ACID' With Good Times Ahead
Guardrail Releases New Album 'Content'Guardrail Releases New Album 'Content'
MONSTER HIGH THE MOVIE Soundtrack Available For Vinyl Pre-OrderMONSTER HIGH THE MOVIE Soundtrack Available For Vinyl Pre-Order
SWEENEY TODD-Inspired Series Now Streaming on Prime Video With New Cyndi Lauper SongSWEENEY TODD-Inspired Series Now Streaming on Prime Video With New Cyndi Lauper Song

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PRIMA FACIE
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
GREY HOUSE
SIX