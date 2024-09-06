Konyikeh Makes Triumphant Return with 'Sit Down'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fresh off touring with Sam Smith and Tems, British musician Konyikeh has returned to the musical sphere with her powerful new single, "Sit Down" out now.

Known for her mesmerizing early offerings "Sorrow" and "Teenage Dreams", new single "Sit Down" marks a new chapter for the London-born artist, showcasing her growth and evolution as a songwriter and vocalist.

Building on the success of her acclaimed 2023 debut EP, Litany, Konyikeh continues to captivate audiences with her soulful music and unforgettable voice and her latest single, "Sit Down," is no exception. Produced by Brixton-based producer, Srigala, the single is infused with the same introspection and emotional depth that defined her earlier work. Accompanying the release is a beautifully crafted music video that visually captures the song's themes, further showcasing Konyikeh's artistry and vision.

Reflecting on the creation of "Sit Down," Konyikeh shares, "I wrote ‘Sit Down’ in 2020, during the pandemic, and it was one of my first collaborations with a producer. Inspired by romantic comedies, the song is written from three perspectives: a girlfriend feeling out of place, a mother comparing her to the ex, and a boyfriend caught in between. Producer Srigala and I incorporated guitar and violin, adding a unique touch to this tongue-in-cheek song about a relatable situation."

About Konyikeh

Raised in Essex, England, Konyikeh's music is deeply influenced by her Cameroonian and Jamaican heritage along with her diverse musical upbringing. Exposed to classical music, musical theater, and traditional African music from a young age, she began playing violin at seven, alongside classical singing and piano.

Konyikeh's ever-growing rise has been marked by numerous accolades and moments. Her distinctive voice initially gained widespread attention at the 2022 BRITs, where she performed alongside Dave during his rendition of ‘In The Fire.’ Since then, she has garnered attention and support from outlets such as The Guardian, The FADER, NYLON, British Vogue, Wonderland, Ones To Watch, and BBC Radio, culminating in a poignant performance on the well-known online platform, COLORS — WATCH HERE.

As a music scholar and Guildhall School of Music alumna, Konyikeh was encouraged to channel intense emotions into her performances—an approach that continues to shape her work today. Despite struggling with her identity in predominantly white spaces growing up, she is now reconnecting with her heritage and rebuilding her confidence.

Photo credit: Courtesy of The Orchard

Comments