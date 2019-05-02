Kolsch Announces Upcoming North & South American Tour Dates

Following on from two triumphant Coachella performances and his heavyweight collaboration with Sasha, 'The Lights', Kolsch is set to embark on a 6 date tour across both North and South America from May 9th to May 18th.



Beginning at Montreal's Stereobar on 9th May, the IPSO label founder will also play headline shows at Toronto's Fly 2.0 and Club Space in Miami that weekend. The following week sees Kolsch take his acclaimed DJ sets to South America for Peru's La Tribu, Chile's Vista Santiago and Uruguay's Omnia, before rounding out the tour playing at Ame Club in Valinhos, Brasil on May 18th.



Well known for his genre-defining cuts, Kölsch has sold millions of records all over the world under his many different monikers, including the seminal LP '1977' and renowned albums '1983' & '1989', with the latter including the hit single 'Grey'.



Having already played sold out shows at Printworks London and T7 Paris, Kölsch looks set for another busy summer this year with performances lined up at the likes of DGTL Amsterdam, Awakenings Festival, Sonus and DC-10 as well as the upcoming tour.

Tour Dates:



Stereobar - Montreal - May 9th

Fly 2.0 - Toronto - May 10th

Club Space - Miami - May 11th

La Tribu - Lima - May 15th

Vista Santiago - Santiago - May 16th

Omnia - Montevideo - May 17th

Ame - Valinhos - May 18th





