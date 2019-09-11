Knife Party Head To North America For The Lost Souls Tour This Halloween

Fresh from releasing their fearsome 'Lost Souls' EP back in July, Knife Party - the devilish duo of Rob Swire and Gareth McGrillen, are hitting the road again this October/ November for a spooky run of Halloween dates across North America.



Famed for their Halloween spectaculars, the duo who brought you the likes of 'Bonfire', 'Centipede' & 'Internet Friends' are back, returning to North America to unleash hell on fans across Canada and the States with their 'Lost Souls Tour', armed with fan favourites as well as new music from the EP release.



Kicking off the tour at Believe in Atlanta on 24th October, the guys will make a stop off at the 5000 capacity Wynwood Fear Factory in Miami on 25th as part of their massive annual Halloween event.



As well as a hop over to Edmonton, CA, for their annual Scream Fest, Knife Party will also hit Denver, Boston and LA's prestigious Exchange club on All Hallows Eve, before hitting up NY for another nightmarish extravaganza at Brooklyn's underground Schimanski Club.



The Lost Souls tour, follows the duo's previous Halloween escapades that sees Rob and Gareth frighten and enlighten fans across the holiday weekend, soundtracked by their intense and uncompromising style. Make sure not to miss it.



Full dates below:

24/10 - Believe, Atlanta, GA

25/10 - Wynwood Fear Factory, Miami, FL

26/10 - Scream, Edmonton, CA

31/10 - Beta 2.0, Denver, CO

01/11 - Exchange, Los Angeles, CA

02/11 - Schimanski, Brooklyn, NY

03/11 - Memoire, Boston, MA





