Klingande Releases New Single 'Big Love'

Multi-platinum French DJ & producer Klingande returns with his new single 'Big Love', a collaboration with US singer / songwriter Wrabel.

Combining feelgood piano chords, uplifting violin and Wrabel's emotion-drenched vocals, 'Big Love' is an infectious dance-pop track that finds the sweet spot between dancefloor energy and acoustic melancholy.

'Big Love' marks Klingande's first single release of 2020 and follows on from last year's masterful debut double album, The Album. An extensive, 18-track release, the acclaimed LP featured some of the Frenchman's most recognisable tracks, including 'Pumped Up', 'By The River', 'Alive' and the multi-platinum 'Jubel'.

A global pop favourite in his own right, Wrabel has amassed hundreds of millions of streams across his immersive back catalogue, turning heads with 2017 stunning single 'The Village' which depicted the day-to-day struggles of trans teens. He also recently linked up with chart-topper Ke$ha on new single, 'Since I Was Young'.

A triumphant collaboration, 'Big Love' is the soul-nourishing emotional pop track that's here to soothe the anxieties of 2020.

Listen here:

