Kiwi Jr Reveal Video for 'Gimme More'

Ahead of the January 17 world-wide release of their highly infectious debut album Football Money, Kiwi Jr. have shared a video for the LP's "Gimme More." The video debuted via Glide who note, "one of the most raucous tracks on Football Money. Bringing to mind the garage rock revival of the early 2000s with a 70s glam vibe, the song is a jangly rocker that features shouted group harmonies with an infectious chorus..The song is accentuated is flourishes of electric guitar, offering up a refreshing reminder that straightforward rock and roll bands are still out there."

Of the video the Toronto-based band told Glide, "it was shot mostly at our favourite bar in Toronto - Black Dice Cafe. It's a rockabilly bar and though Kiwi Jr is very unhip to that scene, we tried to pay it justice by wearing leather jackets. We've had probably every band meeting we've ever had at that bar, and the owner Hidecki was nice enough to let us shoot there as long as we didn't break anything (which we did during load in before we even started shooting)." It was directed by Sean Foreman who states, "we wanted the video to feel like it was based off dream logic. Things don't make sense, the band keeps popping up, rooms are oddly connected somehow, it's nonsense but at the same time there seems to be some undercurrent of reason guiding things."

Watch "Gimme More" below!

Previous to today's video Kiwi Jr have shared the album's title track and "Salary Man." Football Money will be released world-wide via Persona Non Grata Records (following debut EP by Pip Blom). The album had a Canadian release this past March on Mint Records. The album was engineered by Aaron Goldstein, and mixed by Holy f's Graham Walsh.

Kiwi Jr will be playing in New York City at part of the New Colossus Festival on March 14/15 and have UK shows later this month. All dates are listed below.

All natives of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Kiwi Jr. are now based in Toronto and much of their songwriting is informed by the city that surrounds them. They have spent the last 5 years honing their craft both in the studio and live, including opening spots with Wolf Parade, New Pornographers and Alvvays.

Kiwi Jr,: Rickenbackers detuned to the frequency of a blue-screen migraine, equal parts jangle and punk - a modern day Modern Lovers with the Kinks cc'd.

Photo Credit: Padrian McLeod





Related Articles View More Music Stories