Kirk Brandon Confirms 2020 'aKoustiK' Tour with Sam Sansbury

KIRK BRANDON has confirmed a brand new show for his 2020 'aKoustiK' tour with Sam Sansbury. The 13 date tour will run from 31st January to 16th February, and includes stops in London, Manchester, Leeds, Edinburgh and Brighton. See below for full dates.

Kirk Brandon is the voice of Spear of Destiny, Theatre of Hate and Dead Men Walking. With over 15 studio albums and countless single releases, his career now spans well over 30 years. He has enjoyed worldwide success with all three of the above bands and is also a leader in every punk rock poll by being the singer and songwriter in The Pack.

Over the last 11 years, Kirk has released five solo acoustic studio albums (the "Dutch Masters" series) that have pulled tracks from all era's of his career, these albums have also featured many of the people Kirk has worked with and collaborated with over the years including Derek Forbes (Simple Minds), Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats), Mike Peters (The Alarm) & Clint Boon (Inspiral Carpets).

The latest of these solo acoustic albums entitled "Dutch Masters Volume Five" has become, in its first year of release, the best seller in the series.

"DM5" features two outstanding Theatre of Hate interpretations, a James Bond theme and a Country and Western cover of a Ry Cooder tune!

Over the past 4 years Kirk has joined by master cello player Sam Sansbury both in the studio and at live shows. Two exceptionally received studio albums have been released "Cello Suites" Uno & Duo.

Expect some very special events that will feature all the hits and misses!!! including 'Never Take Me Alive', Do You Believe In The Westworld?', 'Worldservice', ' So In Love With You', 'Young Men', 'Original Sin'.

KIRK BRANDON 'aKoustiK' TOUR W/ SAM SANSBURY

Fri 31st January NEWCASTLE -U- LYME The Rigger

Sat 1st February STOCKTON -ON- TEES The Green Room

Sun 2nd February SALFORD The Eagle Inn

Thur 6th February YORK Fulford Arms

Fri 7th February DURHAM Old Cinema Launderette

Sat 8th February LONDON The Continental Club

Sun 9th February NOTTINGHAM Foremans

Mon 10th February MANCHESTER The Castle

Wed 12th February DURHAM Old Cinema Launderette

Thur 13th February LEEDS Brudenell Social Club

Fri 14th February EDINBURGH Voodoo Rooms

Sat 15th February LEICESTER Duffy's Bar

Sun 16th February BRIGHTON Prince Albert





